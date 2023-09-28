 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 28 September 2023

[3.2.8] - 2023-09-28

Share · View all patches · Build 12306349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed
  • Fixed achievements flashing on the screen
  • Fixed new phone contacts not showing on saves
  • Fixed after load permanently restoring posts, contacts and reputation
Removed
  • Removed RPYC deleter due to possible bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1924481 Depot 1924481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link