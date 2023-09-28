We’ve Added More New Features!

Hey Swordsmen!

We trust you've been relishing your adventures in Wandering Sword. Your feedback and suggestions have been our compass, guiding us as we've worked on improving the game through bug fixes, optimization, and introducing new features.

Today, we'd like to present to you our newest update, which comes with four new features to enhance your wuxia experience!

You can find the full list of changes below:

New Feature: Auto-Battle Mode

Implemented an auto-battle mode, which can be activated at any time during battle. Select between Auto/Manual based on your combat preference!

This can be used in both real-time and turn-based mode, as well as in tandem with the battle speed toggle feature.

New Feature: Failed Quest Tab

Added in a Failed Quest tab where players can view accepted quests that are unable to be completed.

For controller users, use the left and right shoulder buttons to switch views.

New Feature: Meridian Points Reset

Introduced a meridian points reset function which can be accessed through the Meridian Map interface.

Note: At the moment, there is no confirmation prompt when you click Reset, but rest assured that we'll be adding this soon!

New Feature: Preferred Combat Mode Selection

Introduced an option for players to select between turn-based or real-time combat modes before certain key battles.

Note: This feature can be toggled on/off under Settings>Graphics>Battle Mode Confirmation.

Quests Optimizations

The “A Rare Score” side quest prerequisites have been adjusted. Players can now accept it before becoming a Discipline Disciple.

Main and side quest bosses now have a 100% drop rate for skill books.

In the "Badlands Stronghold" side quest, players must now interact with “Frosty Condor” before departing from the village.

Upon starting the “Mount Tianshan” main quest, players will no longer be able to access Nanjiang.

The prerequisites for the “Trial of Xuanhuo” side quest have been adjusted. Players must now join Wudang sect before accepting this quest.

Introduced different Condor School-related main quest branches. Depending on the player’s choices, future quests will present different dialogues and vary in battle difficulty.

Feature Optimizations

Added new auto-save points right before some mini-boss encounters.

Optimized the distance for NPC interaction.

Optimized the layout of the protagonist's top left status bar.

Optimized Mo Wen's Wudang lightness skill. This will only take effect after starting a new game.

Optimized Ouyang Xue’s gu-qin BGM volume.

Optimized the save time display to be accurate by the minute.

Added descriptions in the character profiles for Ye Fei, Sima Ling, Kong Liang, Xun Yao Yao, Yan Wei Huan, Len Wuqing, and Leng Ying.

Added a King Black Snake mini-boss in the Bamboo Forest.

Adjusted the quest trigger locations for the “Traces of Ghost Condor” and “Traveling in Western Liang” side quests to prevent both quests from activating at the same time.

Replaced Thom Lief’s backpack item from the “Hunyuan Pearl” blueprint to the “Heart-torturing Nail” blueprint.

Replaced some skill icons.

Replaced Li Yuanxing with a regular Beggar Sect elder at the Shaolin Conference.

Adjusted the spawn rate of spider eggs and mushroom toads in the Wuxian Sect Underground area.

Removed the protagonist's preference list in the profile page.

Increased the text size in dialogue boxes, quest tab, and the quest tracker bar.

The second battle of Sima Ling in Gusu City at night can only be fought in turn-based combat mode.

Optimized the color and rarity of items to be consistent with the name displayed and description.

Moved Yuanji from Daowei's side to Daoxuan's side in the Wudang Sect map.

Low-level pill recipes is now a sellable item.

Added Medium Quality “Yangelixir” Blueprint and High-Quality “Yangelixir” Blueprint to Daoxuan's backpack.

Adjusted the spawn of BigHornSheep in Skylinemont Valley.

The herbalist in Solitary Cloud Marsh will now sell Toad Epidermis and Honey.

Adjusted the drop rate of High-Quality Beast Hide from Condors in Mount Autumnscape.

Replaced Jiang Xiaotong’s model in some cinematic endings.

Adjusted the protagonist’s pose in some cinematic endings.

Removed the entry icons for some inaccessible rooms in Wudang.

Players will now be able to select a resolution higher than their default monitor resolution.

Changed the battle speed toggle button on controllers from LT to Y.

Added a confirmation prompt when choosing between turn-based and real-time modes at the character’s status bar.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where failed quests were not cleared when the player was promoted to Elite Disciple.

Fixed an issue of “A Dance in Gusu” side quest incorrectly autosaving as the “Rainy Night in Gusu” main quest, causing the quest to fail and players being unable to leave the area.

Fixed an issue of “The Woodsman’s Axe” side quest reward where affinity would be added to the wrong NPC.

Fixed a bug where players could fail Chen Linxi’s “The Massacre” side quest prematurely.

Fixed an issue where some side quests would cause Jiang Xiaotong's affinity to increase twice.

Fixed Master Hui Kong’s weapon description.

Fixed a NPC weapon bug in the “Approaching Battle” side quest.

Fixed an issue of not being able to scroll down to view the content of letters in the backpack when using a controller.

Fixed a bug where the resolution change prompt pop-up occurs during startup.

Fixed some typos and character dialogue errors.

Fixed Ye Fei's affiliation to be shown as Independent.

Fixed an issue where the “Refined Bear-snake Pill” side quest caused other quests available from Daoxuan to be bugged.

Fixed a bug that previously caused issues when entering or exiting the leftmost guest room in Mingjian Manor.

Fixed an issue where certain areas on the map remained inaccessible after completing the “Mount Lian’gu Battle” side quest.

Fixed the issue of passerby NPCs dropping incorrect items.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the community for all your support and we hope you enjoy this latest update! But before we end, many of you have requested for a world map in-game. While it's still in the testing phase, we would like to take this opportunity to give you a glimpse of it!



There are still other requested features which we are actively looking towards implementing at a later stage, but rest assured that we'll be sure to keep you updated on our progress!

If you've enjoyed our recent updates and feel we've addressed your concerns, we would be grateful if you could leave us a review, or consider updating them especially if you previously left us a negative one. Your positive feedback is a tremendous encouragement and motivates us to continually improve. Thank you for your support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1876890/Wandering_Sword/

And if you haven’t already, be sure to follow us on Steam and Twitter to be notified of any new updates. We look forward to hearing more of your legendary adventures in Wandering Sword!

Wandering Sword Twitter

Wandering Sword Discord

Spiral Up Games Facebook

Spiral Up Games Youtube