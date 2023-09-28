- New vehicle M12 Gun Motor Carriage, equipped with a French 155mm artillery and was used from World War I to World War II. After all, who can resist such a Big thing?
- Increase the armor of the Pz.III Z, as it is too vulnerable. Also, high rank enemy bonuses will now apply to the Elites.
- Increase the traction of all vehicles to improve driving experience.
- Remove the Pivot Turning upgrade for all wheeled vehicles.
- Reduced the reload time of the KV-2 from 43 seconds to 35 seconds.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 28 September 2023
0.3.14
