Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 28 September 2023

More Fixes! Version 3e

Version 3e

Share · View all patches · Build 12306113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

We're back with more fixes for bugs that have been reported to us. We're also making some important changes for upcoming new content such as the Ant Girl!

Changelog:
- fixed bug that could cause textboxes to get merged together into one big mess after viewing your stats at the party inn
(view your stats at the party inn again for the fix to apply if you currently have the bug)

  • Reworked the way the goldeka card beasts tournament works to hopefully stop the weird freezes and out of place text when winning or losing
  • fixed missing trigger for mummy achievements, they can now be obtained
  • Some minor edits to world map for future visitable locations

The next update will focus on adding more skills and ways to unlock them. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
  • Loading history…
Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
  • Loading history…
