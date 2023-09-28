Tia Rion's skill has been fixed.
AGI minus caused by wearing equipment has been fixed.
The number of 'Mine rats' obtained has been modified.
The probability of obtaining 'Iron boots' has been adjusted.
WitchSpring R update for 28 September 2023
Patch Notes 1.171
