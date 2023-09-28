 Skip to content

Summum Aeterna update for 28 September 2023

Summum Aeterna v1.0.006 – Patch Notes

Build 12305976

  • Fixed a bug where the death of "Ultima" would sometimes not be recorded correctly after completing a seed
  • Fixed a bug where random seeds sometimes failed to progress in the game when reaching an Idalith temple
  • Fixed an issue where oppression achievements were not being awarded correctly to Early Access players
  • Several achievements related to Dummytama have been modified so that they do not include basic weapons
  • Fixed a bug in the Valkyries world battle rooms where you could sometimes leave your room during combat.
  • Fixed an issue where Idalith seeds were not appearing in your offering chests
  • Fixed a bug where the Guardian Angel number would sometimes stack between worlds
  • Typographical and translation errors have been corrected.
  • Fixed a bug where focus would sometimes remain on the game despite exiting it

