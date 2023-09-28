Patch 1.6.3.15553

Share · View all patches · Build 12305920 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Season 29 Patch

Core features:

[added] The gold distribution is now randomized on every claim (the overview below is just an example; you might have a different distribution in your game).

The gold distribution is now randomized on every claim (the overview below is just an example; you might have a different distribution in your game). [added] Additionally, each claim features a unique distribution with its own pros and cons (e.g., Old Arnold's has an even distribution while having less overall gold than Nighthawk, but Nighthawk requires lots of drilling to find rich deposits).

Additionally, each claim features a unique distribution with its own pros and cons (e.g., Old Arnold's has an even distribution while having less overall gold than Nighthawk, but Nighthawk requires lots of drilling to find rich deposits). [balanced] Increased drilling range for manual drilling (mostly likely you'll make 9 holes, sometimes 6, and rarely 4 - instead of the usual 1 to 4 per use).



Gold distribution per claim:

[Old Arnold's] - even distribution, low density.

- even distribution, low density. [River Town] - very big clumps of moderate density.

- very big clumps of moderate density. [Pine Valley] - a lot of small clumps of high density.

- a lot of small clumps of high density. [Nighthawk] - a few very small clumps of very high density.

Seasonal features:

[adjusted chest locations] Quest for chests: Grab up to 22 chests placed randomly around Heines, Alaska. As a reward, you will receive a buff per chest that applies in the current season.

Quest for chests: Grab placed randomly around Heines, Alaska. As a reward, you will receive a buff per chest that applies in the current season. [balanced] The value of extra gold nuggets from drilling has been slightly increased after the previous reduction.

The value of extra gold nuggets from drilling has been slightly increased after the previous reduction. [added] The Pine Valley parcel rent price was set to $0.

The Pine Valley parcel rent price was set to $0. [removed] The Nighthawk parcel rent price has returned to its default value.

The Nighthawk parcel rent price has returned to its default value. [added] Fade into the night with the new Season #29 anthracite excavator skin (winners only!).

