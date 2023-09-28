Evil Seal - Update 0.5.6 Now Available!

I'm thrilled to announce the first major update for Evil Seal! Listening to your feedback, I've been hard at work to enhance the gaming experience in several significant ways. Here's a sneak peek of the changes made in this update:

🎮 1. More Spectacle, More Fun

I've amped up the action in some key areas of the game, adding new elements like explosive barrels to make them even more spectacular and enjoyable to explore.

💾 2. Manual Save System

You asked for it, and now you can manually save your game progress. Never lose your advancement again!

📷 3. Camera Shake Control

You have complete control over the camera shake caused by your character taking hits. Customize your gaming experience to your liking.

👤 4. Improved First-Person View

Now, in first-person mode, you'll be able to see your character's entire body, except for the head, which remains hidden during most movements to avoid obstructing your view of the surrounding environment.

🚶 5. Realistic Movements

I've improved the collision system, eliminating the unpleasant invisibility effect during final movements of your character.

🔍 6. Clear Guidance

I've added clearer widgets that indicate the locations of puzzles, documents, items, and doors in the environment to help you explore and solve puzzles with ease.

🗺️ 7. Enhanced First Level Map

The map of the first level has been significantly improved for smoother navigation.

🎈 8. Streamlined Experience

For those who want a slightly more accessible challenge, I've reduced the damage inflicted by monsters in easy mode.

🏃 9. Improved Stair Movements

I've eliminated the annoying camera shake when the character descends stairs, ensuring a smoother transition.

🎯 10. Precision Shooting

I've fine-tuned the first-person aiming system, so now you can hit your enemies with greater accuracy.

👹 11. More Responsive Enemies

I've improved the reaction of minor demons to your shots, creating a system that hinders their movements based on the weapon and shots used.

🐞 12. Bug Fixes

I've addressed various minor bugs related to puzzles to ensure a smoother gaming experience.

Thanks to all of you for your support and feedback so far. Keep sharing your experiences as you confront the evil in our ravaged land. The fate of the world is in your hands, brave player. Good luck!