P&C HotFix: 280923

squish 🐛

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed required Affinity to visit castles going over 10 when too many wars are happening

:swirlies: Fixed Merchant Princess sent to Tavern possibly ending in Hammerhead Port instead

:swirlies: Fixed Life Steal working on some inanimate enemies

:swirlies: Fixed some curvy Human Progeny costumes (Courtesan and Chillbite Festival)

:swirlies: Skeleton Dancers in the Old Church being randomized as other races. With no swimsuit.

:swirlies: Fixed Cosmic Shackles crashes

:swirlies: Fixed "Djinn" status not being reverted upon Desert Princess switching back to her standard form

:swirlies: Fixed DP3's buggy battle system

:swirlies: Fixed Poison effect lingering after reaching Cat Princess ending

:swirlies: Fixed Sonnet dialogues about Ghost Ending and Loop Ending not being called while browsing her book