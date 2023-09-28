 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 28 September 2023

P&C HotFix: 280923

Share · View all patches · Build 12305837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

squish 🐛

Size: 106.8 KBs

Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed required Affinity to visit castles going over 10 when too many wars are happening
:swirlies: Fixed Merchant Princess sent to Tavern possibly ending in Hammerhead Port instead
:swirlies: Fixed Life Steal working on some inanimate enemies
:swirlies: Fixed some curvy Human Progeny costumes (Courtesan and Chillbite Festival)
:swirlies: Skeleton Dancers in the Old Church being randomized as other races. With no swimsuit.
:swirlies: Fixed Cosmic Shackles crashes
:swirlies: Fixed "Djinn" status not being reverted upon Desert Princess switching back to her standard form
:swirlies: Fixed DP3's buggy battle system
:swirlies: Fixed Poison effect lingering after reaching Cat Princess ending
:swirlies: Fixed Sonnet dialogues about Ghost Ending and Loop Ending not being called while browsing her book

