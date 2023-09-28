P&C HotFix: 280923

squish 🐛
Size: 106.8 KBs
Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed required Affinity to visit castles going over 10 when too many wars are happening
:swirlies: Fixed Merchant Princess sent to Tavern possibly ending in Hammerhead Port instead
:swirlies: Fixed Life Steal working on some inanimate enemies
:swirlies: Fixed some curvy Human Progeny costumes (Courtesan and Chillbite Festival)
:swirlies: Skeleton Dancers in the Old Church being randomized as other races. With no swimsuit.
:swirlies: Fixed Cosmic Shackles crashes
:swirlies: Fixed "Djinn" status not being reverted upon Desert Princess switching back to her standard form
:swirlies: Fixed DP3's buggy battle system
:swirlies: Fixed Poison effect lingering after reaching Cat Princess ending
:swirlies: Fixed Sonnet dialogues about Ghost Ending and Loop Ending not being called while browsing her book
Changed files in this update