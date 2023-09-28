Custom blocks, materials, landscapes and soundpacks - UPDATE v.0.6

Hello everyone!

Many of you have mentioned that the game could benefit from greater flexibility in adding your own content to the Steam Workshop. You've said that custom ragdolls and maps are not enough. So, as always, we aim to meet your expectations. With the new update v.0.6 to the game, I have added support for custom:

Blocks

Materials

Landscapes

Soundpacks

Let's describe each of these elements:

CUSTOM BLOCKS

You can now add your own blocks to the game. This means that any 3D model can be incorporated into the game as a building block. Additionally, creators can add a variant with rounded edges for each block, although this depends on the block creator. Blocks can either support the materials available in the game for customization or have a single, unchangeable material that is an integral part of the block. Again, this option is entirely up to the block creator. All custom blocks support various block properties, such as gravity, collision, physics, rotation, and more.

CUSTOM MATERIALS

You can now add your own materials to the game, which means that you can assign any texture to blocks that support material changes. Each material supports all 13 basic colors available in the game, although the implementation of these colors is up to the material creator. Some creators may choose not to create multi-colored versions of their materials. During material creation, creators can also use color-specific slots to place different materials, but this is not recommended.

CUSTOM LANDSCAPES

You can now add your own landscapes to the game, meaning players are no longer confined to a simple grid-based map that is the default option at the beginning of the game. When creating a custom landscape, creators can choose to use the in-game skybox, allowing for changes in the time of day during gameplay, or they can use their own static skybox, in which case time changes won't be available. Additionally, when selecting a custom landscape, changing the ground color won't be possible, as this feature is reserved for the default map.

CUSTOM SOUNDPACKS

After the release of the Goofy Ahh Sounds DLC, community voices called for the addition of a feature to create custom soundpacks for the game. I thought this was an excellent idea, so now it's possible in the game. Players can replace both sound effects and musical tracks played in the main menu and during gameplay.

The current guide on creating content for the Steam Workshop has been significantly improved. The guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough of creating content for the Steam Workshop, complete with screenshots that make mod creation straightforward, even for those not accustomed to modding games. No special skills are required to create new content; just follow the guide.

I hope this update significantly enhances gameplay and provides a great opportunity for many players to dive into the world of mod creation. I'll repeat once more – the entire process of creating mods for the Ultimate Ragdoll Game has been simplified to ensure that EVERYONE has the chance to unleash their creativity and customize the ragdoll gameplay without unnecessary complications.

At this point, the game is nearing completion. Currently, I plan to work on minor gameplay improvements, further bug elimination, and add some new playable content to the game.

Stay tuned for more news!

