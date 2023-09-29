 Skip to content

Race Day Rampage: Streamer Edition update for 29 September 2023

Polish Patch 2!

Share · View all patches · Build 12305581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Game - v1.4.6 Build 505

  • [FEATURE] AutoPlay settings (Loop playlist, autocontinue, etc.)
  • [FEATURE] Countdown cinematic
  • [UPDATE] Snapshot now show a photo of what was sent
  • [UPDATE] Redesigned (first time) signin & connect to Twitch
  • [UPDATE] Changed & updated connection lost handling
  • [UPDATE] SDK Update (minor fixes & wrapper compatibility)
  • [UPDATE] Cinematic camera should behave better...
  • [UPDATE] Roles are now handles as game items for future functionality
  • [UPDATE] Log system updated to show all or selected input from players
  • [UPDATE] Implemented playlist with track contest winners! Congratulations!!!
  • [UPDATE] Actor update
  • [UPDATE] Camera not instantly moves to podium instead of translating
  • [UPDATE] Cinematic camera no longer (unnecessarily) switches camera
  • [UPDATE] Changed way of sending data to clients while streamer is in slowmotion
  • [UPDATE] Finished players will respawn in Endurance - not only winner
  • [UPDATE] Added additional fallbacks and dialogs for possible sign-in woes
  • [FIX] Selected car button now is properly updated in onscreen leaderboard
  • [FIX] Button overlay (floater) re-enabled for podium cars when 'Toggle Leaderboard'
  • [FIX] Unflattering camera angle after countdown cinematic
  • [FIX] Disabled unnecessary sending of logs
  • [FIX] Issue where slowMoOut SFX was played at incorrect moments
  • [FIX] Double opening playercard on finish
  • [FIX] Fix for automatic camera freeze when autoplay is setup
  • [FIX] Issue where players could have incorrect race/track progress!!
  • [FIX] Incorrect Endurance finishing condition where a player could still be active.
  • [FIX] Some UI layout issues & typos
  • [FIX] Field of view of camera no properly reset when switching back default cameras
  • [FIX] Fallback for negative rank on player profile card NOTE: - means no rank! Rank is weekly (update in progress)
  • [FIX] Issue where game could lose connection to backend
  • [FIX] Issue where logs sent were missing last (important) message
  • [FIX] Issue for incorrect commands for Twitch users using !commands
  • [FIX] Issue where building tracks with scrap could impact challenges
  • [FIX] Vehicles with large wheels now explode - as intended - when on floor
  • [FIX] Season 3 trail now working again
  • [FIX] Clicking on emojis to select a car is working again
  • [FIX] Isses where herobots would get herobot drops :S
  • [FIX] Issue with removing particles when effect is finished
  • [FIX] Issue where we incorrectly check for live stream
  • [FIX] Issue to properly update start/ending twitch stream (counting time for challenges)
  • [FIX] Issue in the car controller
  • [FIX] Annoying quaternion log message :S
  • [FIX] Flow issue from resultspanel after Test Drive
  • [FIX] Proper fix for showing/hiding pillars in tracks
  • [FIX] Track editor no longer ask to save track when entering & leaving
  • [FIX] Some tweaks for challenges
  • [FIX] Issue where failing to connect from Test Drive would show incorrect UI
  • [FIX] Changed playercard behaviour when showing non-players
  • [FIX] Issue where countdown timer could be reactivated after start countdown
  • [OTHER] Prep work next season

