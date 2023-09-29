Polish Patch 2!

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
-- Game - v1.4.6 Build 505
- [FEATURE] AutoPlay settings (Loop playlist, autocontinue, etc.)
- [FEATURE] Countdown cinematic
- [UPDATE] Snapshot now show a photo of what was sent
- [UPDATE] Redesigned (first time) signin & connect to Twitch
- [UPDATE] Changed & updated connection lost handling
- [UPDATE] SDK Update (minor fixes & wrapper compatibility)
- [UPDATE] Cinematic camera should behave better...
- [UPDATE] Roles are now handles as game items for future functionality
- [UPDATE] Log system updated to show all or selected input from players
- [UPDATE] Implemented playlist with track contest winners! Congratulations!!!
- [UPDATE] Actor update
- [UPDATE] Camera not instantly moves to podium instead of translating
- [UPDATE] Cinematic camera no longer (unnecessarily) switches camera
- [UPDATE] Changed way of sending data to clients while streamer is in slowmotion
- [UPDATE] Finished players will respawn in Endurance - not only winner
- [UPDATE] Added additional fallbacks and dialogs for possible sign-in woes
- [FIX] Selected car button now is properly updated in onscreen leaderboard
- [FIX] Button overlay (floater) re-enabled for podium cars when 'Toggle Leaderboard'
- [FIX] Unflattering camera angle after countdown cinematic
- [FIX] Disabled unnecessary sending of logs
- [FIX] Issue where slowMoOut SFX was played at incorrect moments
- [FIX] Double opening playercard on finish
- [FIX] Fix for automatic camera freeze when autoplay is setup
- [FIX] Issue where players could have incorrect race/track progress!!
- [FIX] Incorrect Endurance finishing condition where a player could still be active.
- [FIX] Some UI layout issues & typos
- [FIX] Field of view of camera no properly reset when switching back default cameras
- [FIX] Fallback for negative rank on player profile card NOTE: - means no rank! Rank is weekly (update in progress)
- [FIX] Issue where game could lose connection to backend
- [FIX] Issue where logs sent were missing last (important) message
- [FIX] Issue for incorrect commands for Twitch users using !commands
- [FIX] Issue where building tracks with scrap could impact challenges
- [FIX] Vehicles with large wheels now explode - as intended - when on floor
- [FIX] Season 3 trail now working again
- [FIX] Clicking on emojis to select a car is working again
- [FIX] Isses where herobots would get herobot drops :S
- [FIX] Issue with removing particles when effect is finished
- [FIX] Issue where we incorrectly check for live stream
- [FIX] Issue to properly update start/ending twitch stream (counting time for challenges)
- [FIX] Issue in the car controller
- [FIX] Annoying quaternion log message :S
- [FIX] Flow issue from resultspanel after Test Drive
- [FIX] Proper fix for showing/hiding pillars in tracks
- [FIX] Track editor no longer ask to save track when entering & leaving
- [FIX] Some tweaks for challenges
- [FIX] Issue where failing to connect from Test Drive would show incorrect UI
- [FIX] Changed playercard behaviour when showing non-players
- [FIX] Issue where countdown timer could be reactivated after start countdown
- [OTHER] Prep work next season
