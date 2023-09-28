Fixes and Optimizations



1、Fixed the issue where there is no initial equipment on adventurers.

2、Fixed the issue of the blank chest icon.

3、Fixed the issue where commercial buildings incorrectly restored too many other life attributes.

4、Fixed the issue where bloodline fusion materials were consumed incorrectly

5Fixed wrong configuration in bloodline triggering effects

6、Removed the "Maintenance Center" building from Leviathan Collection

7、Added a learning path for Xiaoxia lineage

8、Modified the expedition log text and supplemented the missing English translation.

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com