 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Sonata 2 update for 28 September 2023

Server/Client Patch – 09/28/2023 – Temporal Hijinks 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12305321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Red Rogue Changes]

* The T23 core skill missions in Paxian Foothold now properly indicate that they require Paxian Requisition Vouchers.

  • CXY-4000 Scoop has +100 scoop range, and +1 items scooped per second.

  • Red Rogue Reavers

    • Red Rogue Repair Turrets healing weapons no longer splash, inappropriately damaging players. Red Rogue Blaster Turrets do significantly more damage.
    • Added unique Exotic loot that can drop from Red Rogue Reavers.
    • Can rarely drop a tracker for a unique miniboss.

  • Paxian Foothold

    • Operative's gear will no longer require Imperiled items, but the number of Paxian Requisition Vouchers required to purchase the gear is increased.
    • Operative's Sentinel doesn't require Mythic Defenders anymore.

  • Black Boxes dropped by Red Rogues can now be traded via AC for Paxian Peacekeeper's Recommendations once you have completed the mission they grant once.

  • Junior Operative Augmenter turn in mission now gives the player all 4 of the augmenters instead of a single random one.

  • The Five Piece's projectiles are no longer stacked, and its particles have been adjusted.

  • Peacekeeper's Panel is larger, and generates more electricity.

  • Operative's Nook gives -Recoil +Speed tweak bonus for 15 seconds.

[Client Changes]

* Added a new interference effect.
  • Client will automatically release key when not in focus. Shift + brake , thrust and fire still work as those are intentional, but any other key getting "stuck" due to the keyboard update not reaching the client should no longer work.
  • Possible fix for preventing non pinned tooltip getting stuck when client lose focus.
  • Fix for some scenario where background tile end up cutting at the top of the screen.
  • Modified the following engine graphics: Herbal Power, Mythos Pusher, Cara Sura/Sur'ara, Ayudhin Puccha/Puccharura, Dhatri Yantra/Yantradeva, Antu Zrgga/Zrggasamvita, Boson Blower, BFE/OS BFE/Giga BFE, Mercenary Drive, Glorious Resolve, Carrier Force.
  • Adjusted the particles/graphics for weapons from Fallen / Matriarch.

[Skill Changes]

* Made it clearer that the repair cost increase from nanotech plating doesn't apply to items which don't take damage (e.g., fighters, drones).

[Item Changes]

* Changed any commodity crate cost to the average equivalent in commodity on Masala, Bisarme, Crystalline Shard, and Crystalline Chelonia Blueprints.
  • Updated the Fabricated Armada supers on Kalthi Commander and its two upgrades to modern DPS numbers for it's inbuilt fighters.
  • Decreased Envelopment V from 80 seconds to a 10 seconds duration and increased minimum diameter from 100 to 150.
  • Fixed spelling error in Empyreal Zenith ship description.
  • Fixed grammar and inconsistent wording in the augmenter blueprint pack items.
  • Fixed various spelling errors in supers.
  • Removed redundant [Extractor] tag from IC extractors and Added [Industrial (insert commodity)] tag to T12/14/16/18/20 built IC extractors to allow easier for inventory searching.
  • Added Warp graphic to Fallen Relocator.
  • Added sound and red graphic to Fallen Shelling Focus/Forerunner's Shelling Focus/Ruined Shelling Focus.
  • Added sound and blue graphic to Badger Blockade.
  • Empyreal Fragment now decays on universe reset again.
  • Increased T18 Fusion Fermium Extractor to 3814 per day.
  • Removed Neurobound tag from all drone controllers.
  • Added 1 Honey to the build cost of Honey Badger.

[AI Changes]

* Fallen Delquad now resets if all players wipe.
  • Removed its inbuilt diffusers on Alpha Platforms.
  • Removed the Solid Armor diffuser from Basils and Basilus.
  • Re-added Swordfish Skin and Jelly skin drops to Pretender Poseidon and Kraken.
  • Poseidon Whorls now have a lifespan of 60 seconds instead of 21 seconds. They no longer self destruct from the warhead they use when deployed from Pretender Poseidon.
  • Increased the charge time from 15 seconds to 20 seconds for Kalthi Engagement Device (Kalthi AI Mobility super).
  • Reduced the range of the Space Jelly's weapon drastically.
  • Added missing Pretender Hermes common/junk drops.
  • Anatolian Freighters no longer increase their targets electric tempering by 100% with their beam weapon.
  • Nerfed Slimebergs and their fighters. (Part of nerfs require a new universe).

[Mission Changes]

* The T23 skills in Paxian Foothold now properly indicate that they require Paxian Requisition Vouchers.

  • Experimental Fighter Research and Experimental Missile Research now require Piloting 22.

  • Renamed daily mission "T23 Skills" to "Primordial Tokens: Target List".

    • Reduced Estelle and Equinox kills from 5 to 3.
    • Reduced Ascension and Analemma kills from 3 to 2.

  • Added a new weekly mission called ".Primordial Tokens: High Priority Target List". for killing the Fleet leaders that gives 9 tokens. (Note: An admin will need to add this and may take a day or two from patch.)

  • Doubled the credit rewards of nexus missions.

[Universe Changes]

* Additional KD DG loot added.

[Next Universe Changes]

* Added two rounds of KD bosses.
  • Reduced The Emperor's Drone Controller and The Emperor's Drone Controller trade in cost from 10 to 5 The Emperor's Drone Controllers.
  • Added T0 IC Factories to random AI station trade bays.
  • Earthforce capital ships in EF layer will now unteamed.
  • Drastically costs of the Capital Armageddon Lasers at Beta Antares.
  • Starting after this universe reset (aka they will exist into next universe not not the universe after) Earthforce black boxes will decay on universe reset.
  • Slightly increased vis and reflectivity of Hidden Lyceum Observation Platform in Olympus Entrance.
  • Increased drop rate of the Koto Rejuvenation in Nexus.
  • Added a Zebucart for sale to the Ferrite Research Alpha so so the mission to upgrade to a Heavy Zebucart can still be completed if you no longer have the starting Zebucart.
  • Created Advanced Plasma Extractor (t12) and Advanced Ablution Extractor (t16) for sale in Ring.
  • Vulcan zone systems now have targetable foreground suns allowing for solar panel charging.
  • Prism Paxian AI has been made non-hostile.
  • The stations in Bipolar, Nihilite, and Underworld have been unteamed.
  • Remote Control training to 16 in The End of the Universe has had its commodity cost reduced from 5 Giant Goblets to 3 per level.
  • Golden Augmenter no longer drops from DG Goldenboy Statues and but will now drop only from roaming versions in Earthforce and Wild Space.
  • Added additional roaming unteamed Hotrod Megas.
  • Refuse and Waste in Nexus has been reduced in scale by half.

[Server Changes]

* Updated team attack message from "Pillbox" to "Drone".
  • The Content Guide now has chapters for Drone Deployment skill training, as well as improved chapters for Remote Control training.

[Bug Fixes]

* Fixed issue with Sapphire Carrier and Sapphire Transport appearing as Red instead of Blue.
  • Fixed erroneous Bonnet content guide level requirement and recommendation.

Changed files in this update

Star Sonata 2 Depot 304691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link