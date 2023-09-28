Server/Client Patch – 09/28/2023 – Temporal Hijinks 1.2

CXY-4000 Scoop has +100 scoop range, and +1 items scooped per second.

Red Rogue Reavers Red Rogue Repair Turrets healing weapons no longer splash, inappropriately damaging players. Red Rogue Blaster Turrets do significantly more damage.

Added unique Exotic loot that can drop from Red Rogue Reavers.

Can rarely drop a tracker for a unique miniboss.

Paxian Foothold Operative's gear will no longer require Imperiled items, but the number of Paxian Requisition Vouchers required to purchase the gear is increased.

Operative's Sentinel doesn't require Mythic Defenders anymore.

Black Boxes dropped by Red Rogues can now be traded via AC for Paxian Peacekeeper's Recommendations once you have completed the mission they grant once.

Junior Operative Augmenter turn in mission now gives the player all 4 of the augmenters instead of a single random one.

The Five Piece's projectiles are no longer stacked, and its particles have been adjusted.

Peacekeeper's Panel is larger, and generates more electricity.