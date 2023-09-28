Server/Client Patch – 09/28/2023 – Temporal Hijinks 1.2

[Red Rogue Changes]
* The T23 core skill missions in Paxian Foothold now properly indicate that they require Paxian Requisition Vouchers.
-
CXY-4000 Scoop has +100 scoop range, and +1 items scooped per second.
-
Red Rogue Reavers
- Red Rogue Repair Turrets healing weapons no longer splash, inappropriately damaging players. Red Rogue Blaster Turrets do significantly more damage.
- Added unique Exotic loot that can drop from Red Rogue Reavers.
- Can rarely drop a tracker for a unique miniboss.
-
Paxian Foothold
- Operative's gear will no longer require Imperiled items, but the number of Paxian Requisition Vouchers required to purchase the gear is increased.
- Operative's Sentinel doesn't require Mythic Defenders anymore.
-
Black Boxes dropped by Red Rogues can now be traded via AC for Paxian Peacekeeper's Recommendations once you have completed the mission they grant once.
-
Junior Operative Augmenter turn in mission now gives the player all 4 of the augmenters instead of a single random one.
-
The Five Piece's projectiles are no longer stacked, and its particles have been adjusted.
-
Peacekeeper's Panel is larger, and generates more electricity.
-
Operative's Nook gives -Recoil +Speed tweak bonus for 15 seconds.
[Client Changes]
* Added a new interference effect.
- Client will automatically release key when not in focus. Shift + brake , thrust and fire still work as those are intentional, but any other key getting "stuck" due to the keyboard update not reaching the client should no longer work.
- Possible fix for preventing non pinned tooltip getting stuck when client lose focus.
- Fix for some scenario where background tile end up cutting at the top of the screen.
- Modified the following engine graphics: Herbal Power, Mythos Pusher, Cara Sura/Sur'ara, Ayudhin Puccha/Puccharura, Dhatri Yantra/Yantradeva, Antu Zrgga/Zrggasamvita, Boson Blower, BFE/OS BFE/Giga BFE, Mercenary Drive, Glorious Resolve, Carrier Force.
- Adjusted the particles/graphics for weapons from Fallen / Matriarch.
[Skill Changes]
* Made it clearer that the repair cost increase from nanotech plating doesn't apply to items which don't take damage (e.g., fighters, drones).
[Item Changes]
* Changed any commodity crate cost to the average equivalent in commodity on Masala, Bisarme, Crystalline Shard, and Crystalline Chelonia Blueprints.
- Updated the Fabricated Armada supers on Kalthi Commander and its two upgrades to modern DPS numbers for it's inbuilt fighters.
- Decreased Envelopment V from 80 seconds to a 10 seconds duration and increased minimum diameter from 100 to 150.
- Fixed spelling error in Empyreal Zenith ship description.
- Fixed grammar and inconsistent wording in the augmenter blueprint pack items.
- Fixed various spelling errors in supers.
- Removed redundant [Extractor] tag from IC extractors and Added [Industrial (insert commodity)] tag to T12/14/16/18/20 built IC extractors to allow easier for inventory searching.
- Added Warp graphic to Fallen Relocator.
- Added sound and red graphic to Fallen Shelling Focus/Forerunner's Shelling Focus/Ruined Shelling Focus.
- Added sound and blue graphic to Badger Blockade.
- Empyreal Fragment now decays on universe reset again.
- Increased T18 Fusion Fermium Extractor to 3814 per day.
- Removed Neurobound tag from all drone controllers.
- Added 1 Honey to the build cost of Honey Badger.
[AI Changes]
* Fallen Delquad now resets if all players wipe.
- Removed its inbuilt diffusers on Alpha Platforms.
- Removed the Solid Armor diffuser from Basils and Basilus.
- Re-added Swordfish Skin and Jelly skin drops to Pretender Poseidon and Kraken.
- Poseidon Whorls now have a lifespan of 60 seconds instead of 21 seconds. They no longer self destruct from the warhead they use when deployed from Pretender Poseidon.
- Increased the charge time from 15 seconds to 20 seconds for Kalthi Engagement Device (Kalthi AI Mobility super).
- Reduced the range of the Space Jelly's weapon drastically.
- Added missing Pretender Hermes common/junk drops.
- Anatolian Freighters no longer increase their targets electric tempering by 100% with their beam weapon.
- Nerfed Slimebergs and their fighters. (Part of nerfs require a new universe).
[Mission Changes]
* The T23 skills in Paxian Foothold now properly indicate that they require Paxian Requisition Vouchers.
-
Experimental Fighter Research and Experimental Missile Research now require Piloting 22.
-
Renamed daily mission "T23 Skills" to "Primordial Tokens: Target List".
- Reduced Estelle and Equinox kills from 5 to 3.
- Reduced Ascension and Analemma kills from 3 to 2.
-
Added a new weekly mission called ".Primordial Tokens: High Priority Target List". for killing the Fleet leaders that gives 9 tokens. (Note: An admin will need to add this and may take a day or two from patch.)
-
Doubled the credit rewards of nexus missions.
[Universe Changes]
* Additional KD DG loot added.
[Next Universe Changes]
* Added two rounds of KD bosses.
- Reduced The Emperor's Drone Controller and The Emperor's Drone Controller trade in cost from 10 to 5 The Emperor's Drone Controllers.
- Added T0 IC Factories to random AI station trade bays.
- Earthforce capital ships in EF layer will now unteamed.
- Drastically costs of the Capital Armageddon Lasers at Beta Antares.
- Starting after this universe reset (aka they will exist into next universe not not the universe after) Earthforce black boxes will decay on universe reset.
- Slightly increased vis and reflectivity of Hidden Lyceum Observation Platform in Olympus Entrance.
- Increased drop rate of the Koto Rejuvenation in Nexus.
- Added a Zebucart for sale to the Ferrite Research Alpha so so the mission to upgrade to a Heavy Zebucart can still be completed if you no longer have the starting Zebucart.
- Created Advanced Plasma Extractor (t12) and Advanced Ablution Extractor (t16) for sale in Ring.
- Vulcan zone systems now have targetable foreground suns allowing for solar panel charging.
- Prism Paxian AI has been made non-hostile.
- The stations in Bipolar, Nihilite, and Underworld have been unteamed.
- Remote Control training to 16 in The End of the Universe has had its commodity cost reduced from 5 Giant Goblets to 3 per level.
- Golden Augmenter no longer drops from DG Goldenboy Statues and but will now drop only from roaming versions in Earthforce and Wild Space.
- Added additional roaming unteamed Hotrod Megas.
- Refuse and Waste in Nexus has been reduced in scale by half.
[Server Changes]
* Updated team attack message from "Pillbox" to "Drone".
- The Content Guide now has chapters for Drone Deployment skill training, as well as improved chapters for Remote Control training.
[Bug Fixes]
* Fixed issue with Sapphire Carrier and Sapphire Transport appearing as Red instead of Blue.
- Fixed erroneous Bonnet content guide level requirement and recommendation.
