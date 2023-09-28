Unleashing Terror: The Rajbari Boss Update

Venture deeper into the heart of darkness with our Rajbari Boss Update, a monumental addition to the Fantôme experience. Prepare for an unprecedented level of terror as you face a nightmarish new boss lurking within the haunted confines of Rajbari.

The Rajbari level has undergone a spine-tingling transformation, filled with macabre surprises and relentless challenges. As you traverse its eerie corridors, you'll discover the malevolent force that has taken residence here.

This update is a testament to our commitment to delivering the most immersive and fear-inducing horror experience possible. We've carefully crafted every detail, from the boss's horrifying design to the hair-raising encounters you'll endure.

Are you ready to confront the unimaginable? Explore Rajbari, outsmart the malevolent presence, and emerge victorious in the face of unrelenting terror. Your journey through Fantôme has just become even more perilous and unforgettable.

Thank you for being a part of our Fantôme community. The nightmare has only just begun.