Their Land update for 28 September 2023

V1.6 Big CPU and GPU Performance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12305143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update almost all meshes got better fitting LODs for distances.
Also for the CPU side many calculations are removed or limited which occurred every frame.

Feel free to comment the improvements or leave helpful feedback! <3

Changed files in this update

