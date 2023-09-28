 Skip to content

Art AI Compass update for 28 September 2023

September Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12305039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

.Quick hotfix as MJ updated their image urls, downlowding stopped working
.Fixed selecting filters when using the word search menu

Changed files in this update

