- Optimize graffiti preview
- Optimize dream level guidance
- Optimize TV effect
- Implement the level unlocking method
- Implement the ending show after level completion
- Fix some crash error
PowerWash Adventure Playtest update for 28 September 2023
2023.09.28 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2593491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update