PowerWash Adventure Playtest update for 28 September 2023

2023.09.28 update

2023.09.28 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize graffiti preview
  2. Optimize dream level guidance
  3. Optimize TV effect
  4. Implement the level unlocking method
  5. Implement the ending show after level completion
  6. Fix some crash error

