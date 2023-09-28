Update with some corrections

-Fixed the issue where the cloudy weather setting was not reflected.

-Fixed the issue where the 3440*1440 screen would overflow.

-Fixed the issue where repeatedly pressing down in the control settings would turn the screen completely black.

-Fixed the issue where both snow and rain would be displayed when driving in rain after snow.

-Corrected the visibility of the window when monitoring the side of the 50000 series.

-Fixed the issue where the wiper on the assistant's side was not visible.

Original text (Japanese)

・曇の天候の設定が反映されない不具合を修正しました。

・3440*1440の画面がはみ出す不具合を修正しました。

・操作設定で下を連打で画面が真っ黒になる不具合を修正しました。

・雪の後雨を運転すると両方表示されてしまう不具合を修正しました。

・50000形側面監視時の窓の見え方を修正しました。

・助手側のワイパーが見えなくなっていたのを修正しました。