Diluvian Ultra Chapter One Is Out Now !!!

Diluvian Ultra Chapter One has finally arrived along with Realms Deep 2023! The violence bringing Retro pulp FPS is here and available for you to play. Take control of Atilla, an immortal Diluvian Prince, and carve your way through hundreds of enemies who want to destroy your home.

Diluvian Chapter One Launch Trailer

[previewyoutube=2CERq-Dvsis;full]TRAILER[/previewyoutube]

For the first week since launch, Diluvian Ultra will be 10% off and that is already a good bargain, isn't it? But if you want to save even more, take a look at the new bundle that Diluvian Ultra is a part of along with Forgive Me Father and HYPERVIOLENT. The extra discount applies even if you already own some of those games, so it's a great way to complete your set!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35349/

But we have even more news for you! We have prepared six different giveaways for you, one for each day of Realms Deep, starting today, September 28. You can participate in every single one of them, all you have to do is follow Fulqrum Publishing on their X (formerly Twitter) and on their Discord. Each of these platforms will host its own giveaway every single day for the duration of Realms Deep, and nobody is stopping you from participating in both!

Chapter One of Diluvian Ultra includes 10 levels and a hub, 6 unique weapons with 30 different upgrades, and 13 vicious enemy types. More details on the storepage of course!

MORE NEWS FROM REALMS DEEP:

HYPERVIOLENT Content Update #1 is out and the game is discounted by 15%

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1409200/HYPERVIOLENT/

Forgive Me Father 2 now has a playable DEMO!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2272250/Forgive_Me_Father_2/

Forgive Me Father is having a Daily Deal, meaning it's 50% off + it just launched on consoles!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1590910/Forgive_Me_Father/

Viscerafest is 20% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1406780/Viscerafest/

Dread Templar is 50% off, that's the highest discount the game has ever had!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1334730/Dread_Templar/