- A text based chat communication option, for the players who doesn't want to use their microphone.
- A new option in the main menu to test out microphone to see if it works or not.
- Updated the ritual tab to make sure it's displaying the right stone on the order section.
Blood Red Playtest update for 28 September 2023
Voice Recognition Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
