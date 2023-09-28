 Skip to content

Blood Red Playtest update for 28 September 2023

Voice Recognition Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12304847

  • A text based chat communication option, for the players who doesn't want to use their microphone.
  • A new option in the main menu to test out microphone to see if it works or not.
  • Updated the ritual tab to make sure it's displaying the right stone on the order section.

