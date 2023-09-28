Apollyon 1.3 released!

Welcome, occult wanderers, to the River of Life.

Apollyon has been tempered in the great furnaces of game development, and is nearing a state that I can call "Full Release". The game has been feature-complete for more than a year now, possibly two, yet despite the dozens of hours of playtime... It is missing some of the stories that I desire to feature inside the game.

And so we remain in Early Access... but not for much longer. All things considered, two years of Early Access was not at all in my plans, but life gets in the way, and this is a game made by a solo developer.

Lose not your hope, Practitioner! Apollyon is coming to Full Release next month, with the last character stories, UX fixes, evasive bugs, and the very last Intention yet unseen!

But I'm getting ahead of myself... what comes today, in Apollyon 1.3?

With over 75 new spirit cards since 1.2, a similar number of new pieces of art, and a whole new Intention now unlockable, there is a lot of content! Experienced practitioners will notice the changes to the spirit cards and UI... the old ugly font has been replaced with one suited far better for our dark occult fantasy. This exists throughout the entire game.

The Veiled Practitioner has had a rework, and unlocking your first character is now quicker than ever! The Veiled Practitioner (your starter "character") will go through a quest of understanding the table by calling out to the worlds beyond and encountering many new spirit cards. Dark Bargains is now centered around this, though the main objective remains the same; to make occult deals!

New in 1.3 are some features synchronizing the code of the game with the narrative. Certain spirits will warp and distort the music, raising or lowering its speed and pitch. Astral projecting will increase the music's reverb. Many spirit cards will have associated ambient effects, such as ocean waves, windchimes, or thunder.

As always, there may be bugs that I haven't found, as there are nearly infinite situations and save states. However, Apollyon is becoming more and more tried and tested each day.

Coming up next in a couple weeks... 1.4:

Character Stories - Live as each of the playable characters, and change the character's fate!

Final Art for the last few placeholders

Increased reactivity to player choice

Filled out Past Sacrifice

New category of "elite" spirits that come when you are sufficiently advanced

Character Stories

And in the 2.0 release, the final Intention!