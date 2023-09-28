🌟 Replacing Sentry Anti-Cheat with Denuvo 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 12304640 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!

Next Week, Warlander's Steam version will begin with testing the anti-cheat software "Denuvo" in the user environment.

The intention, if all goes to plan, is to replace Sentry entirely with Denuvo.

During the test, both Denuvo and Sentry will be running.

The Sentry launcher may be turned off, but this does not mean that Sentry is uninstalled.

After the test, if we make the final decision whether to implement Denuvo over Sentry or not, we will publish the procedure for uninstalling Sentry again.

Denuvo will need to be installed once it's been implemented.

The following is an FAQ regarding the introduction of Denuvo.

If you're having any issues during this trial period, don't hesitate to reach out to our player support:

https://to.plaion.com/WarlanderSupport

How does Denuvo work?

Denuvo, like other anti-cheat services monitors a player’s game and detects unauthorized use of third-party programs or modifications.

Does Denuvo affect game performance?

Denuvo anti-cheat solution does not interfere with the regular operation of the game and does not cause errors or reduce stability to system performance.

Do I need to install Denuvo?

Denuvo is installed with the user's permission the first time the Denuvo-supported Warlander is launched.

Can I uninstall Denuvo?

Yes, you can uninstall Denuvo with the standard Windows features.

However, if you launch Warlander after uninstalling Denuvo, you will be prompted to re-install it; playing Warlander will require Denuvo to be installed.

What is the Anti-Cheat SDK? / How does it work?

Anti-cheat SDK solution secures online gameplay mechanics that reward offline progress.

It protects sensitive game logic and data, prevents cheaters from changing a sensitive variable, such as decrypting saved games or modifying network traffic, and also provides protection against the most common cheat tools.

Is anti-cheat software in kernel mode safe?

Running the driver component in kernel-mode can raise concerns, but kernel-level access is needed to detect cheaters effectively.

It’s worth mentioning that the most popular multiplayer games have adopted kernel-mode anti-cheat for effective protection.

Read more here about kernel access and games that use this:

https://blog.irdeto.com/video-gaming/denuvo-anti-cheat-why-we-chose-to-use-a-windows-kernel-mode-driver-in-our-solution/

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

