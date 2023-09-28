Portal Dungeon - Update v1.08

When a player's shield falls below 25%, it will regenerate by 4% per second (increasing by 2% each) for 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 180 seconds.
Three new Mid-Autumn Festival monsters have been added, which will appear in the first and fourth levels.
Now after the boss dies or when the game is reset, all enemy bullets on the field will be cleared.
Now after defeating the boss in Boss Rush mode, life, shields, skills, and equipment will be fully restored immediately.
Now when entering Boss Rush mode from the village, the number of uses of skills and equipment will be restored.
Blue coins will now be awarded for completely clearing the Boss Rush mode.
Fixed the problem that in Boss Rush mode, if you purchase equipment while the equipment is activated, you will not get the equipment.
Fixed an issue where the animation of some bullets would not stop when the single-player game is paused.
Fixed the problem that some achievements for killing bosses cannot be obtained in Boss Rush mode.
Fixed the issue where when the enemy level is very high and the enemy: [Middle Aged Hero] is encountered, when he enters the second stage with low health and recovers health, the player will be unable to hit him.
