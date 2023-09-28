September 28 Update (Linux Support)

Hello everyone,

This update brings Linux support as well as some bugfixes and gameplay changes.

MISC

-The project has been upgraded to Godot 4.1

-The game is now available on Linux (Linux build is not fully tested, feedback from Linux users is greatly appreciated)

-We now have a Discord server, join here: https://discord.gg/JHMaVPad

BUGFIXES

-Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented the shield from saving the player. (Shield now works properly)

-Tactical nuke no longer crashes the game.

-Minigun can now properly be upgraded beyond level 4.

-Dying during the upgrade sequence no longer causes the game to be soft-locked on death screen.

-Fixed minor visual/physics related bugs caused by extremely high frame rates.

-Jet Fighters now properly de-spawn upon leaving the map.

-Fixed the audio distortion caused by too many enemies surrounding the player.

GAMEPLAY

-Fire rate of the Lock-on Missiles have been decreased significantly.

KNOWN ISSUES

-Directly flying into a big group of enemies might destroy more than one shield (Difficult to do unintentionally).

-There's an unidentified problem that still causes crashes, usually around halfway through the run.

-Restarting also very rarely crashes the game.

-If the player presses fire button just as the upgrade sequence starts, automatic weapons might be stuck firing on their own until the player activates then deactivates them.

-Menu music might occasionally play in-game.