September 28 Update (Linux Support)

Hello everyone,
This update brings Linux support as well as some bugfixes and gameplay changes.
MISC
-The project has been upgraded to Godot 4.1
-The game is now available on Linux (Linux build is not fully tested, feedback from Linux users is greatly appreciated)
-We now have a Discord server, join here: https://discord.gg/JHMaVPad
BUGFIXES
-Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented the shield from saving the player. (Shield now works properly)
-Tactical nuke no longer crashes the game.
-Minigun can now properly be upgraded beyond level 4.
-Dying during the upgrade sequence no longer causes the game to be soft-locked on death screen.
-Fixed minor visual/physics related bugs caused by extremely high frame rates.
-Jet Fighters now properly de-spawn upon leaving the map.
-Fixed the audio distortion caused by too many enemies surrounding the player.
GAMEPLAY
-Fire rate of the Lock-on Missiles have been decreased significantly.
KNOWN ISSUES
-Directly flying into a big group of enemies might destroy more than one shield (Difficult to do unintentionally).
-There's an unidentified problem that still causes crashes, usually around halfway through the run.
-Restarting also very rarely crashes the game.
-If the player presses fire button just as the upgrade sequence starts, automatic weapons might be stuck firing on their own until the player activates then deactivates them.
-Menu music might occasionally play in-game.
Changed files in this update