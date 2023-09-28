 Skip to content

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign update for 28 September 2023

Knights of Honor II Hotfix Game ver. 1.5.1

Build 12304379

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following hotfix is currently being delivered to your kingdoms:

  • Fixed several texts missing in the German version
  • Fixed issues with exiled prisoners happening with save games created prior to version 1.5.0
  • Fixed performance issues with campaigns that were created with a version prior to 1.5.0

Note: Issues with save games could carry over to new games when the new game started after a player loaded an affected save game.
Affected save games should be fixed with the new version and can be resumed as usual.

Changed files in this update

