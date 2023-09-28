Knights of Honor II Hotfix Game ver. 1.5.1

The following hotfix is currently being delivered to your kingdoms:

Fixed several texts missing in the German version

Fixed issues with exiled prisoners happening with save games created prior to version 1.5.0

Fixed performance issues with campaigns that were created with a version prior to 1.5.0

Note: Issues with save games could carry over to new games when the new game started after a player loaded an affected save game.

Affected save games should be fixed with the new version and can be resumed as usual.