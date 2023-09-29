Claire's Cruisin' Cafe Fest Frenzy is out now!

Join Claire and her adventurous brother, Frank, as they embark on a journey of culinary discovery! It's the first day of the festival, and they need your help to run their food truck successfully.

Step into Claire's shoes and take charge of the food truck, serving a variety of mouthwatering dishes to the festival-goers. With Frank's enthusiastic photography skills, capture those happy customer moments to share on your popular blog, gaining fans and followers along the way!

As the story progresses, you'll encounter a series of challenges and surprises. Help Claire manage the food truck as customers flood in! You'll need to swiftly take orders, cook up delicious dishes, and serve them with a smile.

Immerse yourself in the warmth of family ties and the excitement of the festival atmosphere in Claire’s Cruisin’ Cafe 3. Start your culinary journey now and make every moment count!

GAME FEATURES:

72 levels to complete

Catchy downloadable Original Soundtrack

Beautiful desktop wallpapers

Loads of achievements

Game Encyclopedia

Character Descriptions

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2561190/Claires_Cruisin_Cafe_Fest_Frenzy/