Patch 3.2.4: Fixed some cave bugs

Patch 3.2.4:

Cave map:

-Fixed a bug where selecting Effero or upgrading ranged units' range would mistakenly grant enemy ranged units, such as Archers or Cyclops, extra range.

-Fixed a bug that could cause some enemy units to gain more movespeed.