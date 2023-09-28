Patch 3.2.4: Fixed some cave bugs

Patch 3.2.4:
Cave map:
-Fixed a bug where selecting Effero or upgrading ranged units' range would mistakenly grant enemy ranged units, such as Archers or Cyclops, extra range.
-Fixed a bug that could cause some enemy units to gain more movespeed.
