 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mage and Monsters update for 28 September 2023

Patch 3.2.4: Fixed some cave bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 12304082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 3.2.4:
Cave map:
-Fixed a bug where selecting Effero or upgrading ranged units' range would mistakenly grant enemy ranged units, such as Archers or Cyclops, extra range.

-Fixed a bug that could cause some enemy units to gain more movespeed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1950441 Depot 1950441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link