AI Take over

In 2v2, if your teammate surrenders, the AI will take over his troops.

Added and adjusted some key functions

Hold Down The Left Mouse Button/Middle Mouse Button/T: Switch Formation

Drag The Right Mouse Button/W A S D/ Arrow Key: Move The Camera

Mouse Wheel/Z X: Zoom

Hold Down The Mouse Wheel And Drag/Q E R F: Rotate the Camera

other

Optimized the visual of grids when moving.

Fixed an issue where combat acceleration would cause emotes to also accelerate.