Hotfixes n Balance changes + Ability Notifications

Hi there!

I will talk more about the future content of RETOOLED in the coming weeks but for right now I've a small patch with some fixes, balance changes and a few quality of life features.

Fixes:

ICARUS top floor was missing collision near roof beams, now fixed.

ICARUS objective display, destroy fuzes will now displayed correctly on phase 3.

RE-Watch, you can no longer skip the fight after the meltagun pickup.

ESD Grenade, increased the energy gained from it, as long as its not overcharged.

Ingame menu now features an "Restart lv." button.

Feature/QoL - Ability Ready Notifications - Default On

Added a Ability Ready Notification pop up just below your crosshair as well as a sound effect. This should allow you to more easily determine when Dash has recharged or any of your other abilities.