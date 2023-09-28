1 year of gaming on Steam!

Hi all!

Today marks exactly one year of the game on Steam! Total Factory was released on September 28, 2022, and although the game does not show any great results, those who played it speak warmly about it, thank you! First of all, the lack of any advertising is to blame. There are, of course, individuals who accidentally found the game and took the time to make a video review, for which many thanks to them! If it weren't for them, only my imaginary friends would still know about Total Factory :D So thanks to these guys: Glidercat, Orbital Potato, Christopher Brainard! And also thanks to all my family and friends for supporting me and motivating me to do this! Without you, I probably would have forgotten about the game forever. I hope that there will be more people like this on the path of Total Factory who are able to show this game to the rest of the world.

In the game right now, and until tomorrow (before the update), I have added random spawning of cakes, in these cakes you will find some loot.



🎂🎂🎂