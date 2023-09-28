 Skip to content

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 28 September 2023

1.5.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added basic gamepad support for PC!
  • Removed left paw mode from settings on Desktop
  • Fixed status effects render issues
  • Status effects now sort by time-to-live above the player’s head
  • Experimental: removed counters

