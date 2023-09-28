- Added basic gamepad support for PC!
- Removed left paw mode from settings on Desktop
- Fixed status effects render issues
- Status effects now sort by time-to-live above the player’s head
- Experimental: removed counters
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 28 September 2023
1.5.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2607291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update