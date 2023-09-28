Update Notes for 28 Sept.

Bugs:
- Adjusted some of the sounds
- Added a Cooldown on an elevator to next lvl's so that it doesnt send you there straight away if you stand in the middle of the room
Optimization:
- Some unnecesary Particles were removed to save on the performance
- Changed the way of how the floor and rooms are spawned to not cause any issues
- Fixed the enemies trying to set the healthbar they don't have
Overall the game should no longer occasionally crash but i'll tell you if something changes.
Changed files in this update