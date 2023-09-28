 Skip to content

Tarantula Virus update for 28 September 2023

Update Notes for 28 Sept.

28 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Adjusted some of the sounds
  • Added a Cooldown on an elevator to next lvl's so that it doesnt send you there straight away if you stand in the middle of the room

Optimization:

  • Some unnecesary Particles were removed to save on the performance
  • Changed the way of how the floor and rooms are spawned to not cause any issues
  • Fixed the enemies trying to set the healthbar they don't have

Overall the game should no longer occasionally crash but i'll tell you if something changes.

Changed files in this update

