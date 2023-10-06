RoboCo Early Access Update - Version 0.7.4.315

NEW!
-
Two new mini-challenges for improved onboarding.
- Same Day Delivery: Deliver the package from the truck to the front door.
- Kaiju Catastrophe: Destroy the city.
-
Cut/Copy/Paste of Transmitter Controls.
- Can easily migrate actions or entire transmitters within the Controls UI.
-
More Base constructs have been added for players to quickly attach wheels to.
-
The Torsion Spring part now has a How to Use diagram in its tooltip.
-
Per our new workflow for localization, while in Early Access, new features will first be released in English with placeholder localizations to other languages. Placeholder localizations are marked with an asterisk, and will be replaced with professional localization in the following Early Access update.
Changes:
- The game now defaults to the Constructs tab rather than Parts when entering a new scene.
- The initial tutorial has been moved to Same Day Delivery, as that is now the first challenge in the campaign.
- RoboRepairs are now in distinctly named groups and have a more gradual distribution throughout the campaign.
- The unlock pop-up for new challenges and parts has been visually streamlined.
- Objectives in the Sandwich Server challenge can no longer uncheck once they’ve been earned. We plan to apply this to other challenge objectives in future releases.
- In English, the "Browse Steam Workshop" button is now labeled "Browse Community Robots" for easier discoverability for users unfamiliar with Steam Workshop. Other languages retain their existing professional localization, and will be updated to match the English in the next Early Access update.
- UI hints for the Context Menu, Resize Tool, and Switch Transmitters, have been added to the '?' Hints panel. The Drive hint has been generalized to a Transmitter Controls hint.
- Performance improvements.
Bug fixes:
- [Pinata] Achieving the "Destroy the pinata in one hit" objective was inconsistent.
- [Pinata] User was unable to achieve "Break the Pinata while it's high up" objective.
- [Sandbox] Cupboards/countertops in the break room changed color as the player navigated their camera closer and further away.
- [Sandbox] Case around one of the static set dressing elements disappeared when viewed from certain camera angles.
- [Sandbox] There was unexpected cake and human behavior when the user handed off a piece of cake to the birthday human.
- [RoboRepair] Humans did not render properly at certain angles in certain RoboRepair challenges.
- [RoboRepair] The screen on the laptop in the resize piston scene appeared unusually dark/dimmed.
- [Tutorial] Attaching a wheel, detaching it, and then re-attaching it to the base no longer counts for the completion of the ‘attach two wheels’ tutorial step.
- [UI] If the user grabbed a microcontroller out of the menu but returned it to the menu without placing it, the console UI was incorrectly enabled.
- [UI] When resizing blocks attached to a rod, the 'Parts are overlapping' warning was displaying as a false positive
- [Springs] The coils on linear springs could not be painted/themed.
- [Parts] Laser pointer did not have an editable ‘Name’ field in the properties menu, inconsistent with all other powered parts.
- [Parts] On desktop, parts were not consistently oriented when dragged out of the part menu into the scene.
- Additional minor fixes and updates.
Changed files in this update