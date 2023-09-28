V1.0.23 Update

New

new Tabaxi NPC Katherine who is a famous enchanter.She can reroll your artifact's affixes in the camp.



new PowerUps module.PowerUps are purchasable improvements to stats. They can be bought with Stone in the Library building in main city.



new affix Pharmacist.Healing potion and energy potion become X% more effective.

new affix Potion Mix.Energy can be restored by X% when you pick a healing potion,and HP can be restored by X% when you pick a enery potion.

new feature save backup,an automatic save backup feature to prevent the problem of local save file corruption and inability to recover due to sudden power outage during gameplay.

new Synergy Scholar, it will increase the exp bonus stats.

new Synergy Tough, it will increase the max hp stats.

new weapon for Stella,the bow of Pharmacist.This weapon has affixes of Pharmacist and Potion Mix.

new Tire 4 artifact Water Pouch.It has the base affixes Pharmacist and Potion Mix.

new Event the Unicorn Racing

new Tire 4 artifact Katherine's Precious.It has the base affix of Affix Reroll.

Adjust

The Physics Synergy now has addtional affix of Crt DMG.

Delete Darkness Synergy and Dash Synergy.

The Feast Synergy removes the maximum health affix, but it doubles the stats of the glut affix, resulting in a doubling of the health restored after battles.

The Magic Synergy add the affix of Skill Range.

The stats of Shatter Synergy Increase.

The cost of changing a skill in the camp decrease.

Skill Crescent Strike and Crescent Slash add the Synergy Shatter.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Boomerang Blade and Cyclone Blade add the Synergy Shatter.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Swift Slash and Thunderous Strike add the Synergy Annihilate.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Blade Dance and Blade Vortex add the Synergy Annihilate and Pierce.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Penetrating Javelin and Heavy Spear add the Synergy Annihilate.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Falling Boulder and Apocalypse Meteor add the Synergy Bloodrend.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Shadow Rifts and Void Fissure add the Synergy Shatter.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Bursting Ice and Frost Explosion change to strength base skill.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Venomous Strike and Venomous Sunder change to strength base skill.And also their base damage increase.

Skill Reaper's Scythe and Death's Harvest change to strength base skill.

Base damage of Skill Celestial Slash and Celestial Slash increase.

Base damage of Skill Whirlwind Strike and Cyclone Slash increase.

Base damage of Skill Assassin's Blade and Blade of Destruction increase.

Base damage of Skill Crimson Spike Trap and Crimson Trap increase.

Base damage of Skill Thunder Hammer and Thunder Wrath increase.

Base damage of Silver Daggers and Silver Shadow increase.

Base damage of Skill Poison Arrow Shot and Poisoned arrows dance increase.

Base damage of Skill Frost Spike and Frost Soul Freeze increase.

Base damage of Skill Ice Spike and Glacial Impalement increase.

Base damage of Skill Chilling Strike and Polar Strike increase.

Base damage of Skill Piercing Trap and Giant Spikes increase.

Base damage of Skill Windblade Cyclone and Gale Sword Dance increase.

The tire 1 artifact Four-leaf Clover now change to tire 2 artifact Herb.

Optimization of random event refresh probability on the map, making the events that appear at the end of the first and second maps more valuable.

The Tire 4 artifact Unicorn Horn can only be found in event Unicorn Racing.

The elite enemy has a higher chance to drop the currency Stone.

All bosses will drop the currency Stone.

Adjust fire ability hit effects

Added game audio tracks to support more sound effects playing in parallel

Enemy hit feedback effect adjustment

Bugfix

Fixed the issue where the background image of the skill shop would turn pure white.

Fixed the issue where rapidly pressing the A button in the artifact shop would cause an error.

Fixed the issue where rapidly pressing the A button in the skill shop would result in an error.

Fixed a bug where the calculation of the health restoration amount was incorrect at the end of battles.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "