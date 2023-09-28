20230928Important update
- BUG that item value increases infinitely after strengthening (important)
- K-point pickup failure bug in some scenes
- Title color problem
- Problems with some cold weapon special effects
- Laser sword material problem
- A haircut causes the K point to return to 0 (important)
- Multilingual version level reward issues (important)
- Problem with blue-haired girl’s head equipment
- The problem of thumbnail display of Black Iron Club level has been partially fixed.
- Multi-lingual translation problem of equipment enhancement interface
- Failure to purchase hairstyles
Thanks to the enthusiastic netizens for their detailed description of the BUG.
Changed files in this update