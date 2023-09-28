 Skip to content

Crazy Flasher 7 Mercenary Empire(stand-alone Version) update for 28 September 2023

20230928Important update

Share · View all patches · Build 12303452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. BUG that item value increases infinitely after strengthening (important)
  2. K-point pickup failure bug in some scenes
  3. Title color problem
  4. Problems with some cold weapon special effects
  5. Laser sword material problem
  6. A haircut causes the K point to return to 0 (important)
  7. Multilingual version level reward issues (important)
  8. Problem with blue-haired girl’s head equipment
  9. The problem of thumbnail display of Black Iron Club level has been partially fixed.
  10. Multi-lingual translation problem of equipment enhancement interface
  11. Failure to purchase hairstyles

Thanks to the enthusiastic netizens for their detailed description of the BUG.

