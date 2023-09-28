 Skip to content

Room In Dream update for 28 September 2023

2023-09-28 0.30.11b Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12303321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that some prompt information cannot be displayed.
  2. Adjust the placement range of Kongming lanterns and add outdoor areas

