Everafter Falls Playtest update for 28 September 2023

Version 1.39 Alpha patch notes

Version 1.39 Alpha patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • New Pixie Friend, awarded by the Pixie Guardian when you release 20 pixies. They start with no blessing (permanent bonus effect). Choose a blessing at 50, 100, 300 pixies released. Blessings can stack. NOTE: Your current released Pixies count will be reset from here.
  • Rainbow pixies released in pixie caves no longer split apart. Still count as 3.
  • Cost of death changed from 10% of player gold to fixed 300g, 600g, 1000g, 2000g per death for each of the dungeon levels.
  • If you do not have enough gold, spooklet will guard portal entry until owed amount + extra 20% (for admin fees of course) is paid before you can enter the dungeons again.
  • Pot plants now show days remaining to fruit
  • Updated rain ambience to be a bit more pleasant sounding
  • Ranged enemy base damage increased slightly from.
  • Ranged enemies always spawn in treasure chest room now
  • Blob throwers projectile size increased for visibility
  • Pet Water Ball bounce damage reduces by 33% per bounce.
  • Pet Water Ball Speed increased from 4 > 5
  • Item spawns removed from normal enemies dying
  • Item stats reworked
  • Flash ring movement speed bonus from 33>27 (new games only)

Bugs Fixed

HP Bar fixed

  • Pet no longer overshoots position and runs around in circles when you have very high move speed.
  • Potted plants harvesting now working again.
  • Treasure chests in dungeon room will be there if you don’t loot it (in old saves, a chest may re-appear in rooms you’ve emptied before, icon wont be visible thought. From this version onwards, after looting chest, it wont appear again)
  • Night seed dragonfly description corrected and only spawns in winter now
  • Rocket no longer stuck if leaving area while it is in progress
  • Item info displaying over Deposit/Take all button no longer shows
  • Water/sky caterpillars no longer a thing
  • If item with 999 exists in inventory, items will correctly stack with others that are still not full
  • Opening inventory with Pixie bottle in the inventory on older saves can bug up inventory and chests (MuffinMages bug)
  • Lotus do not spawn on top of Atlas.
  • Reduced chances for Lotus to spawn in water that is out of reach of player.
  • Minor tile glitches around cliff edges fixed
  • Pet no longer shoots arrows (Don’t know why this keeps reverting to another sprite on its own each build)
  • Removed shadow from animal products on ground (till I figure out a better looking approach)
  • Dawns name fixed on dialogue instance
  • Elderune star stats fixed (back to 15 from 2)
  • Using Action button with joystick in dungeons with fishing rod selected no longer bugs input.
  • Shredder counter updates again on interact

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • HP bar doesn’t fill up even at full health after Max HP change
  • Can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)

