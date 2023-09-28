-
New missiles added and can be activated in the pre-game settings window
-
Ai updated to use the new missiles
-
Various bug fixes
Modern Air Combat: Beyond Visual Range Playtest update for 28 September 2023
R-37 and Aim-120d Added
