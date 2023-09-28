 Skip to content

Modern Air Combat: Beyond Visual Range Playtest update for 28 September 2023

R-37 and Aim-120d Added

Build 12303225

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New missiles added and can be activated in the pre-game settings window

  • Ai updated to use the new missiles

  • Various bug fixes

