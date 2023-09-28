 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 28 September 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.111

Patch Notes 1.0.111 · Build 12303191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

In-game Event:

  • Introducing the first Meridian Arcade event - Movie Night. Take on daily challenges, fight for exciting rewards, and switch up your gameplay vibe with some unique visual filters.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the mission "Undefeated" may display repeatedly in the in-game job list
  • Fixed abnormal drop issues in the second level of Salvage Run and the fifth level of Master Ops+
  • Fixed an issue where enemy health and damage output may be incorrect in the second level of Salvage Run
  • Fixed an issue where the countdown may disappear during an Elite Run after tracking a mission
  • Fixed an issue where rewards displayed incorrectly during the first three levels of Master Ops+
  • Fixed an issue where the wave countdown could get stuck after quickly clearing enemies in Elite Run Tier 1
  • Identified and resolved several crash instances.
  • Fixed some localization issues
  • Fixed several security vulnerabilities

Optimizations:

  • Starting from the third level of Master Ops, each level drops an additional 1-2 Guntech components
  • Shortened the countdown after completing levels (excluding Salvage Run)
  • Adjusted PVP multiplayer teams to 6 squads
  • Enhanced anti-cheat detection
  • Increased the damage dealt by Split Ender and Ring of Death
  • Added a skip button to the item acquisition popup
  • Removed all pistol-related mods from the in-game Exchange machine
  • Optimized the difficulty of the first 18 levels
  • Adjusted the mission objective in the first level of Core Ops to "Cleanse 3 Surge Storms"
  • Slightly reduced the number of ranged enemies in levels
  • Added blue and purple class Guntech drops to the safehouse and in-game chests
  • Removed the cutscene that played when returning to Haven, and adjusted the default position after returning to Haven

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

