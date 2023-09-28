Patch Notes 1.0.111

Attention Runners,
Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:
In-game Event:
- Introducing the first Meridian Arcade event - Movie Night. Take on daily challenges, fight for exciting rewards, and switch up your gameplay vibe with some unique visual filters.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the mission "Undefeated" may display repeatedly in the in-game job list
- Fixed abnormal drop issues in the second level of Salvage Run and the fifth level of Master Ops+
- Fixed an issue where enemy health and damage output may be incorrect in the second level of Salvage Run
- Fixed an issue where the countdown may disappear during an Elite Run after tracking a mission
- Fixed an issue where rewards displayed incorrectly during the first three levels of Master Ops+
- Fixed an issue where the wave countdown could get stuck after quickly clearing enemies in Elite Run Tier 1
- Identified and resolved several crash instances.
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed several security vulnerabilities
Optimizations:
- Starting from the third level of Master Ops, each level drops an additional 1-2 Guntech components
- Shortened the countdown after completing levels (excluding Salvage Run)
- Adjusted PVP multiplayer teams to 6 squads
- Enhanced anti-cheat detection
- Increased the damage dealt by Split Ender and Ring of Death
- Added a skip button to the item acquisition popup
- Removed all pistol-related mods from the in-game Exchange machine
- Optimized the difficulty of the first 18 levels
- Adjusted the mission objective in the first level of Core Ops to "Cleanse 3 Surge Storms"
- Slightly reduced the number of ranged enemies in levels
- Added blue and purple class Guntech drops to the safehouse and in-game chests
- Removed the cutscene that played when returning to Haven, and adjusted the default position after returning to Haven
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
