Patch Notes 1.0.111

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

In-game Event:



Introducing the first Meridian Arcade event - Movie Night. Take on daily challenges, fight for exciting rewards, and switch up your gameplay vibe with some unique visual filters.

Bug Fixes:



Fixed an issue where the mission "Undefeated" may display repeatedly in the in-game job list

Fixed abnormal drop issues in the second level of Salvage Run and the fifth level of Master Ops+

Fixed an issue where enemy health and damage output may be incorrect in the second level of Salvage Run

Fixed an issue where the countdown may disappear during an Elite Run after tracking a mission

Fixed an issue where rewards displayed incorrectly during the first three levels of Master Ops+

Fixed an issue where the wave countdown could get stuck after quickly clearing enemies in Elite Run Tier 1

Identified and resolved several crash instances.

Fixed some localization issues

Fixed several security vulnerabilities

Optimizations:



Starting from the third level of Master Ops, each level drops an additional 1-2 Guntech components

Shortened the countdown after completing levels (excluding Salvage Run)

Adjusted PVP multiplayer teams to 6 squads

Enhanced anti-cheat detection

Increased the damage dealt by Split Ender and Ring of Death

Added a skip button to the item acquisition popup

Removed all pistol-related mods from the in-game Exchange machine

Optimized the difficulty of the first 18 levels

Adjusted the mission objective in the first level of Core Ops to "Cleanse 3 Surge Storms"

Slightly reduced the number of ranged enemies in levels

Added blue and purple class Guntech drops to the safehouse and in-game chests

Removed the cutscene that played when returning to Haven, and adjusted the default position after returning to Haven

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team