Patch 129: PC Non-VR Launch!

Vegas Infinite is live on PC – No headset required!



Vegas Infinite has just taken a giant leap. Our game is now available to players on PC through Steam, with no VR headset required! We’ve completely reimagined the world of Vegas Infinite for PC players, offering fresh perspectives on our breathtaking environments and delivering all the games you know and love.

Vegas Infinite for PC is free to download and free to play in Early Access on Steam right now.

VR and PC play together!



But that’s not all – this groundbreaking new format enables players on both Meta Quest VR and PC to play together in the same world, at the same time. Your home games just got a lot bigger.

New Feature: Linked Accounts!



And for those of you who want to switch seamlessly between VR and PC, you can also take advantage of our new account linking feature. This optional feature means you can use a single email address to link your balance and progress across Meta Quest and Steam.

You can link your Meta Quest and Steam accounts anytime when you launch the game, or continue on as normal without linking your accounts.

Remember, if you choose to link your Meta Quest and Steam accounts with your email, the platform you use during set-up will be your primary account. Your linked balance and progress will be based on its balance and progress. For example, if you sign up while using Steam, your balance will be based on your Steam balance.

And, of course, if you have any problems, our Customer Support team is always here to help. Raise a ticket at https://support.vegasinfinite.com/

There’s a lot more to come, so stay tuned for more updates. And in the meantime, let’s take a look at what’s on the horizon.

Celebrate the launch with a BANG!





Celebrate our PC launch by logging in daily from Monday, October 2nd - October 8th. First-time logins will unlock an exclusive PC Backpack, and each daily login earns you 100 Creds! But, we’re not stopping there! To add on this festive day, enjoy a 2x Chips & Creds SALE on us to ensure you have all the essentials you need in Vegas Infinite.

♾️ 100M Vegas Infinite Freeroll! ♾️



Join us on Friday, September 29th, at 5 PM ET for our 100M Freeroll Multi-table Tournament, celebrating our rebrand with a massive prize pool. It’s your chance to compete, win big, and be part of Vegas Infinite history.

Blackjack Standalone tables

We’re always looking at where we can improve our game. Analysis of our blackjack standalone tables found that our players prefer to play in more open environments with quick access to other games. So, we’ve decided to remove blackjack standalone tables from Vegas Infinite.

New Features

PC Non-VR Launch

Upcoming Launch Rewards

Existing Features / Modifications

Revamped Props: Champagne, Roulette Hat, Emery Board

Bug Fixes