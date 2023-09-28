 Skip to content

Q2 HUMANITY update for 28 September 2023

Bug Fix and Functional Adjustments Update

Build 12303038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Bug Fixes
・The performance of the basketball problem has been adjusted so that the object can see that it is in the area.
・Fixed a bug in the behavior of areas where objects cannot be entered.
・Fixed a problem with player 4's color fading on the character selection screen.
・The conditions under which an object in the process of being drawn is determined have been changed.
・Fixed a bug in which "death" was treated as "clear" in the "exit" problem.

■Functional Adjustments
・A marker is displayed at the point where the object is grabbed.

Changed files in this update

