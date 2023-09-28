Bug Fix and Functional Adjustments Update

■ Bug Fixes

・The performance of the basketball problem has been adjusted so that the object can see that it is in the area.

・Fixed a bug in the behavior of areas where objects cannot be entered.

・Fixed a problem with player 4's color fading on the character selection screen.

・The conditions under which an object in the process of being drawn is determined have been changed.

・Fixed a bug in which "death" was treated as "clear" in the "exit" problem.

■Functional Adjustments

・A marker is displayed at the point where the object is grabbed.