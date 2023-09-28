 Skip to content

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues update for 28 September 2023

Play Release 118!

Release 118

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 118 (R118), we offer an improved shopping experience, but not in Jotungrund.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

  • Support Breast Cancer Research with New Make a Difference Items
  • Improvements to the Vendor Listings in Zone Window
  • A New Helm in the Jotungrund Ice Crevasse
  • Release 118 Patch Notes
  • Latest News and Q&A September Livestream (the Second)
  • Release 118 Subscriber Login Rewards
  • October Login Rewards
  • Crown Store Updates
  • Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
  • Streaming Program
  • Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

Changed files in this update

