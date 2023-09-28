Play Release 118!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 118 (R118), we offer an improved shopping experience, but not in Jotungrund.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

Support Breast Cancer Research with New Make a Difference Items

Improvements to the Vendor Listings in Zone Window

A New Helm in the Jotungrund Ice Crevasse

Release 118 Patch Notes

Latest News and Q&A September Livestream (the Second)

Release 118 Subscriber Login Rewards

October Login Rewards

Crown Store Updates

Bug Brigade & Testing Directives

Streaming Program

Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.