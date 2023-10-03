Patch Notes - Oct 03, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12302966 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

* **New Refresh Time: **Daily and Weekly Refresh Times are being moved from 3AM UTC to 7PM UTC (+16HRS). Please note, it’s likely that you’ll see a one-time extension on countdown timers when updating to this patch.

* **Card Quality Preview: **When previewing cards in the Shop (Bundles, Daily Offer, and Token Shop), players will be able to view a card at any Quality Level (Epic, Legendary, Ultra, etc).

Earn Rare & Super Rare Avatars: Collector’s Reserves can now reward Rare Avatars with art from Rare Variants–including Avatars for Variants you do not yet own! Additionally, once you own all Card Variants for a Rarity (ex: you own all Super Rare Variants), you will be able to earn those Variant Avatars from the Premium Mystery Variant. We plan to add additional ways to acquire Rare and Super Rare Avatars in the future.

[/h1][h1]FEATURES

* **Location Emoji Reactions: **Show your feelings about Locations the same way you’ve been able to express them on Cards with Emoji Reactions. In the Location detail view (accessed by tapping on a Location), tap on the Emoji to bring up the Emoji selector. Currently, there are three options: Starry-eyed, Shocked, and Angry.

News Feed Notification Pip: You will now see a red notification “pip” on the News Feed icon in the Main Menu when there’s a new item listed in the News Feed.

AUDIO

* Added SFX to Morbius

ART & VISUAL EFFECTS

* Added VFX to Morbius

Updated Cable’s VFX to draw the card from the top of the deck instead of the bottom.

* **Mojo** * **[Old] **2/2 - **Ongoing: **If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power.

[New] 2/2 - Ongoing: If both sides here are full, +6 Power.

Developer Note: This is just a minor consistency adjustment, bringing Mojo in line with Dazzler and the way she cares about full locations vs. a specific number of cards at those locations. We'll continue exploring exactly where and how to draw that line. For example, Ant-Man requiring his teammates to get his buff feels slightly more resonant, but it's more likely than not he'll get this treatment next.

* **Uatu** * **[Old] **1/2 - Once this is in your hand, you can see the unrevealed locations

[New] 1/1 - At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.

Developer Note: The combination of Uatu's effect being significant very early in the game but also dependent on drawing him has left this card in a tough spot. We've decided to start adjusting him by exploring a remedy that functions regardless of whether you draw him or not. We have some particular philosophies around this space, as it disrupts some of the tension we value in locations and we're not looking to make Uatu a staple of Series 1/2 play. This is definitely an overly safe adjustment, and we may return to the card again based on how it goes.

* **Mantis** * **[Old] **1/2 - **On Reveal:** If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.

[Change] 1/2 -> 2/3

Cable [Old] 2/2 - On Reveal: Draw the top card of your opponent's deck [Change] 2/2 -> 3/4

Maria Hill [Old] 2/3 - On Reveal: Add a random 1 or 2-Cost card to your hand. [New] 1/2 - On Reveal: Add a random 2-Cost card to your hand.



Developer Note: These adjustments are all related, so we'll go over them as a group. These three cards, along with Agent 13, Sentinel, and Snowguard, make up a cadre of characters that all add a card to your hand for a cheap cost under different circumstances. However, they're also all overlapping one another a fair bit, existing in a tight range of Cost and Power combinations. We'd like to break that up a little bit to build in some differentiation as to how they're used and where they might be played. It's unlikely that this is the last tweak to this group we'll make, but it should get the ball rolling and let us see more clearly how the live game values what each card is uniquely capable of bringing.



BUG FIXES

Bugs from previous notes fixed in 20.x

* Using the search function in your collection should no longer clear other existing filters you've set

Thanos' card art should now display correctly after all infinity stones have been played

Several instances of unlocalized text have been resolved, most notably for some card variant names

The multi-upgrade UI is no longer briefly visible when using the Fast Upgrade system

Claimed credits shown on the client should no longer display incorrectly and result in a server error if at Credit cap

[Conquest] “NEW” should now be properly localized for non-English

The red pip for daily credits should now be visible when appropriate

Fixed and issue that would in rare circumstances cause a conquest match to crash resulting in a loss

[PC] Artist detail information should no longer be visible for unowned cards in your collection

[PC] SFX should no longer continue to play when the game is no longer in focus.

New Bug Fixes in 20.x not caught in 19.x Patch Notes

* Loki should no longer copy transformed cards such as Pig, but instead receive copies of their original forms

Fixed an issue that occasionally saw the Premium Mystery Variant icon overlapping other assets and text

Swiping between cards should now show both credits and booster costs to upgrade

Fixed an issue that would result in the Infinity Split VFX persisting on-screen throughout the Collection view

Fixed an issue that was causing flares and finishes for split cards to appear multiple times

The tutorial prompt for Infinity splitting a card should properly display again for a player’s first split

Cleaned up a text spacing issue for “Coming Soon” that could display next to the Daily Offer Punchcard reward

Using Fast Upgrade should now show the proper card upgrade VFX

Cleaned up and removed a few instances of the SNAP Points UI displaying for non-infinite players

The most recently selected deck should be stored appropriately and defaulted to upon next startup

Playing Wong+Spider-Ham at Onslaught’s Citadel should no longer cause an exception that could crash the game

Playing Wong, Spider-Ham, and Mystique should also no longer cause an exception that could occasionally crash the game

Realigned some banners and other assets that were out of place for some bundles

Mobile clients should no longer occasionally see the PC landscape keyart at startup

Fixed an issue that would cause the Incomplete Deck warning to appear in the set cardback screen

Cleaned up some localization issues in bundles for September and October

Fixed an issue that would see Lady Deathstrike fly off screen during her animation

Pinning cards in the shop should no longer cause the other assets to flicker

Cards should no longer be removed from a deck when editing and pressing the Android Back or PC ESC buttons

The Daily Offer Punchcard reward view should no longer display super narrow

Fixed an issue that would occasionally result in the Shop UI breaking after purchasing multiple Premium Mystery Variants in rapid succession

Fixed some asset and text overlap issues for various bundles running in September while playing in some languages

Fixed some text overlap issues for the Spotlight Cache while playing in some languages

Adjusted how the UI behaves for players who complete the Daily Offer Punchcard but have not unlocked the Token Shop yet

Fixed an issue that caused cards with power adjustments to not show those adjustments in the card detail view

Clicking on the ? icon on the Medal Shop page should now show the correct information rather than the general Conquest info

Evolved Hulk’s VFX should now play appropriately when buffed

High Evolutionary’s evolved cards should now properly count towards On Reveal missions

Fixed an occasional issue between Hazmat and Kitty Pryde that would result in the Can’t Do text to display repeatedly once Kitty returned to hand

Fixed several issues where reference cards would show the wrong power and cost values Howard the Duck should now show the proper cost and power of the cards he reveals Fixed an issue that caused The Hood’s Demon to show with The Hood’s cost and power values Daken and Muramasa Blade show each other’s power and cost when viewed in-game

Fixed an issue with the rarity label of Ultimate variants occasionally displaying black

UI elements such as costs and timers should no longer be briefly blank when transitioning between screens

Fixed an issue where various assets in the background would glow or illuminate when editing a deck name

Fixed an issue where some assets in the shop wouldn’t display properly immediately after the shop refreshed

In-game volume should no longer reset when swapping between audio devices

PC Specific Bug Fixes in 20.x

* Fixed an issue where Agent 13’s VFX would play off-screen

Japanese players should once again be able to purchase the Season Pass in PC Widescreen

The text string for the mission refresh timer should no longer extend over other text in Vietnamese

The shop should now be accessible when clicking Gold and Credit icons from the Missions page

Upgrading and then Swiping in Collection should no longer cause a blank Upgrade button to appear

Fixed an issue with favoriting cards that was causing an Aw Snap to occur

Repeatedly toggling between portrait and landscape should no longer cause an aspect ratio issue to occur

Using Alt+Enter to toggle between windowed and fullscreen should no longer cause issues with UI background assets

Long deck names should no longer overlap on the Deck Edit screen

The game should no longer go to full screen if windowed when tapping the Sign Out button in settings

Fixed an issue where swiping between variants on the variant select screen would cycle between other cards instead

Fixed an issue that would occasionally result in a softlock during the deck edit tutorial

Fixed an issue that prevented the health bar VFX in friendly battle and Conquest to not display correctly

Cleaned up an issue where the borders of some UI elements would have a gap

Clicking on Mission progress from the Main Menu should now take you to the appropriate section of the Mission page

Conquest Result screen text should no longer be overlapping when played in Simplified Chinese

Spamming the Pin button on items in the Token Shop may cause an Aw Snap error.

Known Issues List

New Known Issues in 20.x

* The Anime Storm variant’s frame break obscures cost and energy

If you have the S3 claim reward confirmation up at the time that the card timer rolls over, the UI is no longer closable

Some FTUE and informational popups are displaying incorrectly for some devices with a notch

Some of the FTUE popups are not properly localized in all languages

Occasionally while viewing booster rewards the asset can be slow to load and a white block will briefly display instead

Attempting to claim multiple rewards from the Collection Level track simultaneously can result in an error occurring

The missiong reward animation fails to play when you tap to complete missions from the main menu carousel

Booster logos don't always display correctly when viewed in the Conquest rewards screens

Sometimes newly upgraded infinity variants will have some z-fighting and other visual artifacts occur on the upgrade screen

The flare icon for some infinity split cards is occasionally missing its asset and displaying as a white block

PC New Known Issues in 20.x

* After toggling between portrait and landscape mode the player is occassionally brought to the Collection screen instead of the Main Menu

The season missions tab isn't properly highlighted when accessing the missions UI from the Main Menu

Some UI elements on the main menu are missing their hoverstate SFX

Hovering over the emojis in card detail view while in a match highlights the base emoji as well

Existing Known Issues

* The SOLD text after purchasing a bundle is too large in some languages

Swiping while looking at a card back from the card details view can cause the card's ability text to display mirrored

Occasional Z-fighting can be seen when card reveals and VFX occur while the player information panels are open

Evolved cards occasionally have High Evolutionary's VFX visible before they're revealed

When a card is returned to hand and then replayed at a location where it should be hidden, tapping on the card will show its detail view

Lady Deathstrike's thumb is partially obscured at the base and framebreak rarity levels

Mysterio's VFX are not displaying correctly on some Android devices

Distorted SFX can occur when scrolling through the CLTR after upgrading a card

Living Tribunal's VFX can repeat if played with certain other cards

Card flare effects aren't playing to full effect

Hulks generated by Gamma Lab show VFX for High Evolutionary but do not receive the updated ability.

VFX associated with High Evolutionary’s evolved cards can occasionally persist after the card or location has been destroyed

Friendly battle’s victory/defeat screen is missing it’s banners

The infinity split prompt extends out of frame in Japanese

The pin button persists on the token shop after you’ve claimed that card but does not function

Evolved Shocker’s VFX initially target nothing

[Conquest] Occasionally the exclusive card progress bar doesn’t update appropriately until you’ve switched screens

Intro animations can overlap between Thanos and High Evolutionary

Missions may not visually update properly when on the missions screen as the timer rolls over

[Conquest] Some oddities with asset layering

[Conquest] Sometimes when entering the conquest menu the UI isn’t centered

Hard restarting your app in the middle of a Fast Upgrade can cause an error to occur after you’ve restarted necessitating another restart to fix

The order of certain new user tutorials can change unexpectedly if that user immediately jumps into friendly battles

SFX do not play when retreating on turn 1

It can be difficult to interact with the emotes in-match on some devices.

If you have the Series 3 card focused when the shop rolls, the screen will be blank for a moment.

Banner VFX displays the wrong turn timer when Kang rewinds time.

It can be hard to add or delete letters in the deck name on Android.

Ongoing abilities delay the merge VFX for Klyntar.

Mysterio’s token doesn’t update appropriately in all views when a using a variant.

Spectrum’s VFX for indicating which cards will be impacted by her ability aren’t always displaying

Cards in the Fast Upgrade section occasionally show the incorrect art. Quantum Realm doesn't reduce the power of cards that have their cost and power swapped.

Some item names in bundles have too-small fonts or can be cut off in some languages.

Series 3 Token shop may show duplicate items before it’s rolled through each card..

[PC] Switching languages after switching between Windowed and Windowed Fullscreen can cause text elements to disappear in the UI.

Some elements of the splash screen may be visible across adjacent screens

Kang’s Rewind button no longer completely covers the End Turn button visually

If you own all Series 4 and 5 cards as well as all Ultimate variants then the token shop will become inaccessible for Series 3 cards as well

Notification pips can sometimes be visible beneath the card detail view

Logging out and attempting to sign in via a different method can result in a hang on the Assembling splash

When Scarlet Witch or Reality Stone changes a location to Project Pegasus or Tinkerer's Workshop, this location can trigger two turns.

Corners of cards can appear cut off when tilted during the card detail view

A long delay can occur an indestructible card such as colossus is played on Murderworld

Infinity Stone card descriptions overlap the art assets in Korean

Collection Level Trophy Road assets are occasionally slow to load

Player and Opponent text emotes occasionally overlap on some devices

Upgrade button not greyed out when the player doesn’t have enough credits

[Conquest] Repeatedly tapping on screen as you exit Conquest may cause the UI to break and require a restart to fix

If a player immediately restarts the app after fast upgrading a card they may see the upgrade rollback

Mission packs don't refresh if you're looking at them (need to change screens to see them update)

Friendly Battle Mode results screen is empty

Luke Cage's VFX play briefly every time that player plays a card

PC Specific Existing Known Issues

* [PC] Multiple tabs can be highlighted at once if using a touchscreen device