 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HAINYA WORLD update for 28 September 2023

20230928-HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 12302928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309282
<Game Content Fixes>
-Connect
Fixed incorrect monsters or drops when player enter the game.
Fixed the bug that when the player enter the game,
the item in his hand will disappear.
Fixed sand drop error when connecting line.

-Building
Fixed bug with the use of furniture.
Improved rope climbing.

-Interface
Fixed the skill interface.

-Dungeon
Map correction for Eternal Night Gate.

-Text
Text correction.

<Update>
-Option
Added switch to show other players' name.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1299031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link