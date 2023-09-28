20230928-HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 12302928 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309282

<Game Content Fixes>

-Connect

Fixed incorrect monsters or drops when player enter the game.

Fixed the bug that when the player enter the game,

the item in his hand will disappear.

Fixed sand drop error when connecting line.

-Building

Fixed bug with the use of furniture.

Improved rope climbing.

-Interface

Fixed the skill interface.

-Dungeon

Map correction for Eternal Night Gate.

-Text

Text correction.

<Update>

-Option

Added switch to show other players' name.