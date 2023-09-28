20230928-HotFix

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309282
<Game Content Fixes>
-Connect
Fixed incorrect monsters or drops when player enter the game.
Fixed the bug that when the player enter the game,
the item in his hand will disappear.
Fixed sand drop error when connecting line.
-Building
Fixed bug with the use of furniture.
Improved rope climbing.
-Interface
Fixed the skill interface.
-Dungeon
Map correction for Eternal Night Gate.
-Text
Text correction.
<Update>
-Option
Added switch to show other players' name.
Changed files in this update