UPDATE v0.0.4b

*Bugs may occur in this version that have not been discovered by the developers. If that happens, we would like you to send us information about the bug on the Steam forum.

CHANGES

Thermometer:

The thermometer now always appears on.

Thermometer characters are now more visible.

Crucifix:

Now when you have a crucifix, you have a chance of it burning when an entity is nearby.

The operations center has been changed.

3 new characters have been added so that the players are not all the same.

A system has been added to hide the code for private sessions.

ARRANGEMENTS

Now the camera monitor can change the camera view through an interface.

Repair in some maps:

School:

Players were not spawning correctly.

The door programming has been changed.

The map has been enabled.

FarmHouse:

The door programming has been changed.

The map has been enabled.

NEW SOUNDS

Added blowing sound when blowing out the spirit candle.

Added moaning sound when the crucifix burns in the hand.

Added radio sounds when calling for reinforcements.

INTERFACE

New interfaces have been added to improve the gaming experience.

The interface when accepting a mission has been changed.

Now you also receive the EXP and $ that you have made in the mission even if you cancel it.

NEW SYSTEMS

Now to cancel the mission it must be done from the car that you will have next to the tent.

A trail of blood will now appear in the spirit's death zone to identify it.

Now you can distribute the work among a group of people, you can send two people and leave two others as a reserve, in case things get bad, you can ask for reinforcements.

NEW ITEMS