Patch 1.0.1c

Build 12302797 · Last edited 28 September 2023

📢 Update: On the Peril of Parrots!

P.O.L.L.I should no longer afraid of "frogs". All "hop" puzzles should now be solvable.

Players can now reset their run by entering konami code (UP,UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A) at the main menu screen

Improved player input performance.

