On the Peril of Parrots update for 28 September 2023

Patch 1.0.1c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢 Update: On the Peril of Parrots!

  • P.O.L.L.I should no longer afraid of "frogs". All "hop" puzzles should now be solvable.
  • Players can now reset their run by entering konami code (UP,UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A) at the main menu screen
  • Improved player input performance.

We continue to be immensely grateful for your valuable feedback and continuous support.
As always, please let us know if you have any further suggestions or feedback.

Best regards,
The Development Team

