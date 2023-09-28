Small Bug Fix Patch

Good Afternoon!

This patch aims to address some bugs introduced in our last major content patch. We wanted to take the time to thank everyone again for reporting these issues and having patience with us while we addressed them.

We are also aware that this list does not include all of the reported bugs, but we wanted to get these fixes out to the players while continuing to work on the remaining ones.

Lastly, we apologize again to everyone for losing their Kadrick patterns. As a token of goodwill, we've added 1 new pattern for Branded Weapon fragments to Kadrick for all classes.

As always, please report any new issues in Steam/Discord, and thanks for playing!

Bug Fixes: