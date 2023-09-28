Small Bug Fix Patch

Good Afternoon!
This patch aims to address some bugs introduced in our last major content patch. We wanted to take the time to thank everyone again for reporting these issues and having patience with us while we addressed them.
We are also aware that this list does not include all of the reported bugs, but we wanted to get these fixes out to the players while continuing to work on the remaining ones.
Lastly, we apologize again to everyone for losing their Kadrick patterns. As a token of goodwill, we've added 1 new pattern for Branded Weapon fragments to Kadrick for all classes.
As always, please report any new issues in Steam/Discord, and thanks for playing!
Bug Fixes:
- Kadrick has remembered all of the patterns he forgot.
- Lady Everleen is no longer hanging out below the floor.
- Re-enabled Crit Chance as a possible attribute on Accessories.
- Fixed attribute scaling from level 15 to level 20 items.
- Actually removed Cauterize Healing, Cone of Fire Cooldown Reduction and Mighty Blow Threat generated from possible attributes on Cleric/Champion gear.
- Fixed an issue with long loading screens.
- Fixed the Kindled weapon buff for Wizards.
- Fixed an issue that was causing abilities to populate into empty ability bar slots when dying or using a checkpoint.
- Fixed an issue with weapon swapping for clients in multiplayer games. Champions, go Brutal Strike stuff now.
- Removed the Combat Effects system from destructible objects and other things that should not have had it. That scary barrel will no longer Bolster (sorry).
- Also removed the Wizard's ability to put destructible and other objects to sleep. Again, scary barrels can't be put to sleep anymore.
- Fixed an issue that prevented people that dropped from a multiplayer game from being unable to loot a boss chest upon rejoining.
- Fixed an issue with new items not generating correct prefixes/suffixes.
- Fixed an issue with Dye vendors not working properly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause certain abilities to be cast indefinitely without a button press.
- Fixed the issue with the Wizard's Destruction set casting free Flame Blasts.
- Fixed an issue with quests that could not be progressed in certain languages.
- Fixed an issue with the Bank being unresponsive when first interacting with it.
- Fixed an issue with idle traps for client players in multiplayer games.
- Fixed some issues with Shademaker and Darkmaster Cenophax damage output.
- Fixed some UI issues with new attributes not properly showing up in the Character screen.
- Fixed some UI issues with new attributes not properly updating their corresponding abilities.
- Fixed an issue with Ambush not correctly displaying the cooldown.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the gate near Victor Von Vindinskarl to reappear after defeating him.
- Fixed an issue with Kadrick not selling Frozen Patterns.
- Fixed an issue with Valu'Nalthala not healing correctly.
- Fixed an issue with Necrolord Ioba's boss door behaving incorrectly.
- Taskmaster Scarn is now immune to crowd control effects.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Cric not to sell his items.
- Weapon materials that load after a weapon is equipped will correctly be applied once loaded without re-requipping.
- Fixed Ogre attacks that were not landing on the player.
- Fixed an issue with Turgamax and Furn audio.
- Fixed issue with Hashushu not dropping the correct loot for Wizards.
- Fixed sell/storage/etc. menus not behaving the same on double-click and key press, causing some menus to not behave correctly.
- Fixed other player's characters becoming visible while using turntable menus (painter, appearance change, etc).
- Fix textures loading but not applying to armor until a map loaded.
- Defeating Ceranid Lord Andosecun will disable the fire traps in his arena.
- Fixed issue with duplicate stat on 2h Champion items which caused 6 stats instead of 7 sometimes.
- Auras from player damage (e.g. poison arrow) should correctly apply damage.
- Correct auto-aim/homing behavior of Magic Missile
