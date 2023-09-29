 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 29 September 2023

Miniversary Update - Patch

Miniversary Update - Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch to Mini Motorways addresses a recent bug causing save game issues with the Busan map challenge titled ‘All Gas No Brakes’. With this fix, you should be able to resume your saved game.

Changed files in this update

Mini Motorways (Windows) Depot 1127501
  • Loading history…
Mini Motorways (macOS) Depot 1127502
  • Loading history…
