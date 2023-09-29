The latest patch to Mini Motorways addresses a recent bug causing save game issues with the Busan map challenge titled ‘All Gas No Brakes’. With this fix, you should be able to resume your saved game.
Mini Motorways update for 29 September 2023
Miniversary Update - Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
