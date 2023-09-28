Repair the problem that Fiona's main character's Tulip Mania event cannot be triggered.
Repair the problem of stuck main quests under special circumstances
Repair the problem of abnormal filter list in knowledge interface
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 28 September 2023
September 28th, 2023 Patch Updates
