风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 28 September 2023

September 28th, 2023 Patch Updates

September 28th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem that Fiona's main character's Tulip Mania event cannot be triggered.
Repair the problem of stuck main quests under special circumstances
Repair the problem of abnormal filter list in knowledge interface

