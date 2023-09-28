Onslaught: Season of the Azure Pegasus: Mid-Season Update

Commanders!

We have been keeping a close eye on the latest season of Onslaught. Many of you have already started your journey through our competitive game mode, and there is still plenty of time left to become a Legend! However, we have noticed some minor issues that need adjustments in order to improve the experience for everyone.

The mid-season patch will affect the following features:

Vehicle Role Skills

Prestige Point System

Earning Rating Points

Rules for Creating Platoons

Changes to Vehicle Role Skills

Role Skills are a crucial aspect of the game mode and greatly influence the vehicles used in battles. Based on our observations, we need to weaken some of the more popular choices and strengthen the less utilized ones in order to create a more diverse range of vehicles and tactics.

The following Role Skills have received an update:

Medium Tanks

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Fury

As of now, Assault Medium Tanks appear too effective in situations where they manage to force a close-range battle, leaving virtually no chance for their opponents. Reducing the gun reload bonus at level 3 and shortening the skill's duration should cool them down a bit.

Gun reload bonus was reduced from 25/30/40% to 25/30/35%.

Skill duration was reduced from 15 s to 12 s.

Assault Medium Tanks[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Inspiring

We would like to see more vehicles in the Versatile Medium Tank role in battles given the bonuses they provide to the team.

Bonus to the crew major qualification level was increased from 15/25/35% to 17.5/30/42.5%.

Versatile Medium Tanks

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Fire Cover

The role of Sniper Medium Tanks is now particularly popular for capturing Points of Interest, but after, they are in no hurry to return to the team. Reducing the amount of damage they cause from a distance should encourage them to be more active in battles.

Stun time was reduced from 0/6/10 s to 0/6/8 s.

Damage caused was reduced from 75/150/250 HP to 70/135/225 HP.

Sniper Medium Tanks[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Tank Destroyers

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Second Wind

Support Tank Destroyers have finally received their share of attention, albeit by being included in a list of rental vehicles. Even in the hands of not the most experienced player, however, these vehicles turn out to be quite effective, which is why their Role Skill is more demanding in terms of activation time.

Duration of the "Acceleration" part was reduced from 8 s to 6 s.

Amount of restored hit points was reduced from 150 HP + 35/65/85% to 75 HP + 35/65/85%.

Support Tank Destroyers[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Straight Ahead

Certain vehicles in the role of Assault Tank Destroyers were weakened in the recent update, which naturally affected the effectiveness of the mode. We strengthened their Role Skill in the following ways:

Engine power bonus was increased from 25% to 30%.

Bonus to module repair speed was increased from 15% to 30%.

Reload time reduction when receiving a shot was increased from 4 s to 5 s.

Assault Tank Destroyers[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Minor Adjustments to the Prestige Points System

We continue to closely monitor your feedback regarding the operation of this system while simultaneously making small adjustments to the logic of its operation. This update aims to increase the value of player damage by reallocating points from categories such as blocked damage and HP loss.

Changes were made to the system for accruing Prestige Points.

Changes to Rating Points Distribution

This season, a fairly large number of changes were made to the rating system of the mode, such as the appearance of qualifications, changes to the number of Ranks and Divisions, changes to the size of Divisions, and more.

Taking into account the information collected, and based on the results of the first three weeks, we decided to make a set of small changes to the logic for accruing and losing Rating Points.

Changes were made to the Rating Points system.

Changes to the Rules for Forming Platoons

We are increasingly seeing cases of high-ranking players abusing the Super Platoon system to earn Rating Points, so we are reinstating the cap on the maximum rating difference between players. The change should not affect the majority of players while simultaneously complicating such fraud.

Maximum rating difference between Super Platoon players is now 1,500 Rating Points.

We are sure these updates will improve the experience for everyone participating in the Season of the Azure Pegasus. You still have plenty of time to climb the Ranks and earn fantastic rewards before Onslaught ends.

Good luck, and roll out!